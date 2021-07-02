TORONTO -- Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) is urging Oshawa, Ont. residents to take precautions after a six-year-old girl was bitten by a coyote Thursday evening.

The attack occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. at Northway Court Park in Oshawa, say police.

According to DRPS, the girl was playing at the park when she was approached by a coyote and bitten. Reports say that several adults scared the coyote off and it ran into the nearby woods.

The girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where she was treated for the bite.

Oshawa Animal Services were called and were able to monitor the coyote for a short while, attempting to secure it, but the animal eventually ran away eastbound across Oshawa Boulevard North, disappearing into a ravine.

The Ministry of Natural Resources is directing residents to their website for safety tips when dealing with wildlife.