

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory says that the person or persons responsible for the shooting of two young girls at a playground in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon “don’t deserve” to be members of this community.

The victims, ages five and nine, were shot while on a playground in the vicinity of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue at around 5 p.m.

Toronto paramedics initially told CP24 that the five-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition, while her nine-year-old sister was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Police, however, later confirmed that both girls were in non-life-threatening condition.

At a news conference held at city hall on Friday morning, Tory said that he has told Police Chief Mark Saunders that he wants “no stone left unturned” in identifying and arresting the shooter or shooters.

“I, along with every single Toronto resident without exception, want this shooting solved and want the people responsible for it brought to justice,” he said. “Those who would fire into a playground where kids are playing with so little care don’t deserve to be among us here in the society that we are building and I say that too to all of those involved in the gun violence in our city: You will be caught, you will face the full weight of the justice system and you will not terrorize our city and our neighbourhoods.”

Image of suspect vehicle released

Police have said that they believe the intended target of the shooting was a male who was at the park at the time.

They say that the suspect fired at least seven shots and then left the area in a vehicle.

That vehicle is described as a black, four-door Nissan Versa sedan with a model year between 2007 and 2011.

“As a father and a grandfather I can’t imagine the anguish of those little children not really understanding what happened to them,” Tory said on Friday, noting that he hoped to visit the family of the victims later on in the day. “We all want these girls to make a full recovery and we wall want justice for them