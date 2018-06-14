

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Two young girls, ages five and nine, were shot while playing on a playground in a residential area of Scarborough in broad daylight.

Officers were called to Alton Towers Circle, located in the area of McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, at around 5 p.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired nearby.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 one of the girls was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are possibly life-threatening, while the second victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics said a third victim was assessed at the scene but had no injuries.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders called the incident “despicable” and “disturbing.”

“This is very early right now and the investigation is ongoing,” he said. “We’ve canvassed through video, we are canvassing homes in the neighbourhood and we’ve got lots of resources here. Right now we are definitely looking for a subject with a firearm that was last seen driving out of this area.”

“We are going to do everything we can to restore safety in this neighbourhood.”

Police have not provided descriptions for any possible suspects or suspect vehicles wanted in connection with the incident.

When asked about gun violence in the city, Saunders said the recent spike is not out of the ordinary for the city.

“This is the same thing that we go through every summer so let’s be very clear that when we look at our numbers there’s not this tremendous spike – there hasn’t been. When we do have shooting incidents they do go in peaks and valleys right across the city that happens every single year. I’m not happy with it so I’m not here to say all is well.”

Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford tweeted about the incident.

“Heard about the two children shot near McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families. I will be monitoring the situation closely.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as police investigate the incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators.