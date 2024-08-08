'You are not wearing your seatbelt:' Video shows driver of suspected stolen vehicle fleeing from police in Richmond Hill

Police in York Region have released video footage that shows the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle speeding away from an officer after being directed to pull over.

The incident happened at around 12:45 p.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Yonge and John streets in Richmond Hill.

The video, shared by police, shows an officer pulling up alongside the driver and motioning for him to roll down his window.

“You are not wearing your seatbelt. Put your seat belt on and pull over here on the right for me,” the officer says.

After the officer’s request the man appears to comply, putting on his seatbelt and pulling ahead.

But instead of stopping he makes a right-hand-turn and immediately accelerates.

The video then shows him utilizing the opposite lane of traffic to overtake several vehicles.

The cruiser briefly follows the driver but eventually discontinues the pursuit.

Police say that the licence plate attached to the vehicle - ATPY666 – was not registered to it, indicating that it “may be stolen.”

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 20 and 30, who is approximately 150 lbs. with a medium build, short black hair and a black beard. He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt.

The suspect vehicle is a silver2006 Infiniti M35X.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.