TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 officers injured during pursuit of suspects in Etobicoke

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Share

    Two Toronto police officers have been injured during a pursuit of alleged robbery suspects in Etobicoke.

    Police said the officers were attempting to stop a vehicle with stolen plates in the area of Silverstone Drive and Albion Road, west of Martin Grove Road, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

    The vehicle’s occupants later ran away, and officers went after them, police said.

    During the pursuit, the officers sustained minor injuries. Police did not say the nature of the officers' injuries.

    Two people were arrested shortly after, police said. There is no word on charges.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News