2 officers injured during pursuit of suspects in Etobicoke

Two Toronto police officers have been injured during a pursuit of alleged robbery suspects in Etobicoke.

Police said the officers were attempting to stop a vehicle with stolen plates in the area of Silverstone Drive and Albion Road, west of Martin Grove Road, around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The vehicle’s occupants later ran away, and officers went after them, police said.

During the pursuit, the officers sustained minor injuries. Police did not say the nature of the officers' injuries.

Two people were arrested shortly after, police said. There is no word on charges.