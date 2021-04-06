TORONTO -- York Region residents between the ages of 45 and 59 who live in select COVID-19 hot spots will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment tomorrow.

Starting Wednesday, York Region residents born from 1962 to 1976 who live in five specific postal codes will be able to book their shot at two participating immunization clinics.

The “high-priority areas”- four in Vaughan and one in Markham- are located in the following postal codes: L4L, L6A, L4K, L4J and L3S.

“These five initial communities are identified in alignment with provincial guidance and by using York Region data to consider factors such as prevalence of variant cases, COVID-19 incidence rates, hospitalizations, deaths and an internal equity framework based on the Ontario Marginalization Index,” York Region Public Health states in a press release.

Tomorrow at 8:30 a.m., eligible residents can start booking their appointment on York region’s website or by calling Access York at 1-877-464-9675.

From Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, about 8,000 appointments will be available for these eligible residents at Maple Community Centre in Vaughan and Aaniin Community Centre in Markham.

On Wednesday, York Region will also be opening up more appointments for all other eligible priority groups, including residents aged 65 and over, highest, very high and high priority health care workers, Indigenous adults, faith leaders and adult recipients of chronic home care. These appointments can be made at Canada’s Wonderland, Georgina Ice Palace, Richmond Green and Trisan Centre.

Appointments are required at all York Region vaccination clinics and walk-in appointments are not permitted.

The lower age eligibility for select York Region residents comes as the province announced today that the provincial COVID-19 vaccine booking system will open up appointments to people ages 60 and over in all public health units starting tomorrow.