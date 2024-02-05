TORONTO
Worker who fell into pit at Mississauga construction site suffers critical injuries

A worker sustained critical injuries after he fell into a pit at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning. A worker sustained critical injuries after he fell into a pit at a construction site in Mississauga on Monday morning.
A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday morning.

It happened at a construction site in the area of Dundas Street and Novar Road, located near Confederation Parkway, shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said a construction worker fell into a pit and was airlifted to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are critical, paramedics confirmed to CP24.

Roads were closed in the area for the emergency response but have since reopened.

