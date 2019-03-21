

A worker is in critical condition after an accident at a job site in the Flamborough area of Hamilton.

It happened at a site on Highway 6 sometime before 11 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately clear.

Hamilton Paramedics said the victim has critical injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.

In a tweet, Hamilton police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident

More to come…