Worker suffers critical injuries in accident on job site in Flamborough
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 11:23AM EDT
A worker is in critical condition after an accident at a job site in the Flamborough area of Hamilton.
It happened at a site on Highway 6 sometime before 11 a.m.
The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately clear.
Hamilton Paramedics said the victim has critical injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment.
In a tweet, Hamilton police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident
