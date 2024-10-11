TORONTO
Worker in critical condition after collision on Eastbound Hwy. 403 in Burlington

All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 403 were closed at Waterdown Road in Burlington following a collision Friday October 11, 2024. All eastbound lanes of Hwy. 403 were closed at Waterdown Road in Burlington following a collision Friday October 11, 2024.
A worker has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a Ministry of Transportation vehicle on Hwy. 403 in Burlington.

It happened in the eastbound lanes at Waterdown Road and involved a construction vehicle.

All eastbound lanes of the highway are closed in the area as police investigate, Ontario Provincial Police said.

opinion

opinion What are the best ways to boost your income in Canada?

Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.

