A worker is dead after a tree came down while he was working at a Whitby property on Tuesday morning.

Durham regional police said the incident happened on Victoria Street East and South Blair Street shortly after 8 a.m.

The victim, described only as an adult male, died at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and will investigate, police said.

It’s not yet clear whether the incident was work-related or if the tree simply fell over.