

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





A woman walking her dog was left pinned under a truck after she was struck by a vehicle in York Region this morning.

York Regional Police say the woman was struck just after 10 a.m. at Weldrick Road and Springhead Gardens in Richmond Hill.

The dog ran away after she was struck and has not yet been found, police say.





The driver remained on scene. (Tom Podolec / CTV News Toronto)

The woman was conscious and breathing while she was being pulled by authorities from under the vehicle.

Police said that woman suffered a broken leg and "luckily" nothing more serious.

The driver remained on scene.