Woman, two children found in critical condition at Toronto east end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a woman and two children were found in critical condition at an apartment building in Scarborough.

Police say they received numerous calls for the woman, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, at an apartment building near the intersection of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads. Callers told police they believed the woman had fallen from a balcony.

When police arrived on scene, they located the woman laying outside the apartment building in critical condition. Two children, both believed to be under the age of eight, were located inside an apartment unit in critical condition.

In a media scrum, Inspector Jeff Bangild said the children had no visible injuries but were without vital signs when first responders found them. Both children were transported via emergency run to nearby trauma centres, he said.

“At this point, medical staff are taking best care to try to save the infants’ lives,” he said, “as well as the woman who was located on the ground. This is quite an extensive crime scene…it’s going to take some time for us to continue this investigation and determine the cause as to what led to these incidents this evening.”

Bangild said investigators believe the children and the woman are related, though it is not yet clear how. Identities have not been released pending next of kin notifications.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.