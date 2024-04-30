TORONTO
Toronto

    Woman stabbed in downtown Toronto, suspect fled scene, police say

    Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed near Yonge and Dundas streets on April 30. (Simon Sgeehan/CP24) Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed near Yonge and Dundas streets on April 30. (Simon Sgeehan/CP24)
    Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Tuesday night.

    The incident happened near Yonge and Dundas streets.

    Toronto police say that they were called to the area around 9:15 p.m.

    At the scene, officers found a woman in her 20s who had been stabbed.

    She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

