Woman shot in the head inside vehicle outside of Burlington gym
A woman was shot in the head while leaving the private lot of a gym in Burlington early Monday morning, police say.
Police say the incident happened just after midnight at the private lot of “The Playground Global,” a gym that hosts recreational basketball games.
The 20-year-old victim was leaving the private lot in her vehicle when multiple rounds were fired and one struck her in her head, police say.
Police and paramedics attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital where she is listed in serious but stable condition.
Police say the suspect is believed to have been standing outside of a vehicle at the time of the shooting before fleeing the scene northbound on Century Drive towards South Service Road in what appeared to be a light-coloured vehicle.
It is unknown why the victim and vehicle were targeted, say police.
Police are appealing to witnesses or any one with dashcam or footage of the area, including Appleby Line and Burloak Drive, to contact investigators.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Powerful quake rocks Turkiye and Syria, kills more than 3,400
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkiye and neighbouring Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,600 people and injuring thousands more as it toppled thousands of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble.
New details emerge ahead of Trudeau-premiers' health-care meeting
As preparations are underway for the anticipated health-care 'working meeting' between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers on Tuesday, new details are emerging about how provinces anticipate the talks will unfold.
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: A broken health-care system leads the parade of premiers into crucial talks
The chances Trudeau's health-care summit with the premiers will end with the blueprint to realistic long-term improvements are only marginally better than believing China’s balloon was simply collecting atmospheric temperatures, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, 'But it’s clearly time the 50-year-old dream of medicare as a Canadian birthright stopped being such a nightmare for so many patients.'
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
Strongest earthquake to hit Buffalo in decades causes 'surreal' rumbles in southern Ontario
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake that struck near Buffalo, N.Y. Monday morning was felt in southern Ontario, officials say.
NEW | Pilots safe after B.C. air tanker crashes in Australia
Two pilots are safe after a large air tanker owned by a Vancouver Island company crashed while battling wildfires in western Australia on Monday.
Google notifying Canadian employees impacted by global layoff of 12,000 workers
Google says Canadian employees affected by recently announced job cuts are being told today whether they have been laid off.
Full snow moon considered 'micromoon' because of distance from Earth
February's full snow moon, which first appeared this weekend, will light up the sky over the next two nights, with the spectacle already reaching full illumination on Sunday morning. But this year's full moon was smaller than those of recent years.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister 'surprised' asylum seekers given free bus tickets from New York City
Quebec's immigration minister says she was 'surprised' to learn the City of New York is helping to provide free bus tickets to migrants heading north to claim asylum in Canada.
-
Quebec employer justified in suspending health-care worker who refused COVID-19 vaccine: tribunal
An orderly who was suspended without pay for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 has lost her case before Quebec's administrative labour tribunal.
-
Legault calls Montreal byelection to replace ex-Liberal leader Anglade
Quebecers living in the Montreal riding of the former Quebec Liberal party leader will vote March 13 in a byelection to choose her replacement.
London
-
Previously missing woman located deceased: Woodstock police
Karen Cunningham, a 30-year-old woman initially reported as missing late last week, has been confirmed deceased according to police in Woodstock, Ont.
-
3 charged following violent home invasion, 2 suspects outstanding
London police are requesting the public’s help in locating two suspects following a violent home invasion and robbery in which the victim was assaulted, tied up and held captive for several days, according to police.
-
Londoner just missed being in Turkish quake zone
Kamala Shiriyeva's had a heavy heart as she watched television coverage of two deadly earthquakes which have taken thousands of lives in Turkiye and Syria.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
Three people were transported to hospital after a crash at a Kitchener intersection Monday morning.
-
Man arrested for death threats against Kitchener, Ont. Liberal MP
A 44-year-old Woolwich, Ont., man has been arrested for allegedly making death threats against a member of parliament.
-
Man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2018 death of Bradley Pogue set to appear in court
Sentencing submission are scheduled to begin for the man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death on Bradley Pogue in a Cambridge plaza.
Northern Ontario
-
Elderly northern Ont. woman turns heads at Grammy Awards
A 78-year-old woman from Sudbury, Ont., -- a Harry Styles superfan -- has become internet famous after announcing the 2023 Grammy Award for Album of the Year on Sunday night.
-
Two arrested in Kapuskasing accused of threatening pedestrian with a gun
Two men in their 30s from Kapuskasing have been arrested and face several firearms-related charges after allegedly threatening a pedestrian Sunday evening, police say.
-
Sudbury police officer cleared of sex assault accusation
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared a Sudbury police officer who was accused of sexual assault during an October 2022 arrest.
Ottawa
-
Group urges Competition Bureau to investigate Ottawa Hospital project
A group representing construction companies is crying foul over the Ottawa Hospital's agreement with a labour group to build the new $2.8-billion Civic campus.
-
Snow brushed off windshields could mean vehicle targeted for theft: police
Ottawa police are highlighting a new possible sign that vehicles are being targeted for theft.
-
Firefighters called to Joey Lansdowne for chemical leak
Ottawa firefighters rushed to the scene of a popular Lansdowne restaurant Sunday night after a Freon leak caused some workers to feel ill.
Windsor
-
Police seek identity of suspect in debit card fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who fraudulently used a debit card.
-
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visits Windsor-Essex
Chrystia Freeland is touring Reko Automation in Lakeshore, Ont on Monday.
-
Hearing begins for Windsor police officer who allegedly donated to Freedom Convoy
The police services act hearing for a Windsor Police Officer accused of discreditable conduct began Monday.
Barrie
-
Female Barrie officer stabbed in face during crisis call
A 20-year-old female has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a Barrie police officer late Sunday night.
-
What we know about Collingwood man accused of murder in his wife's death
Community shaken after Collingwood man charged with second-degree murder in his wife's death.
-
New Tecumseth ice hockey program making the sport more accessible
An ice hockey program in New Tecumseth is making the sport more accessible for everyone.
Atlantic
-
Former Halifax medical student accused of murder claiming self-defence: lawyer
The lawyer representing a former medical student accused of murder says her client will testify that he shot another student in self-defence when a drug deal in Halifax turned violent.
-
Arctic air breaks decades-old low temperature records in the Maritimes
While relatively short-lived, the blast of Arctic air in the Maritimes was enough to break some long-standing low temperature records for all three Maritime provinces for both Friday and Saturday.
-
Several Maritime schools closed after frigid weekend, hundreds without power in N.S.
Hundreds of Nova Scotians are without power Monday morning following frigid temperatures and high winds over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Suspect arrested in Calgary Christmas Day shooting death
Calgary police say another person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Christmas Day shooting in Forest Lawn.
-
'Buildings are broken': Calgary man in Turkiye describes disaster scene post-earthquake
Calgarians at home and abroad are reeling in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck a war-torn region near the border of Turkiye and Syria.
-
Calgary looking at 'all viable' options for location of possible new arena
As negotiations continue for a new event centre in Calgary, the chair of the committee in charge of the project isn't ruling out that a new arena could be built somewhere other than Victoria Park in the Rivers District.
Winnipeg
-
Sentencing underway in 'savage' attack on Winnipeg bus
A 45-year-old man is being sentenced today for an attack on a Winnipeg Transit bus described in court as “savage, sadistic and shocking.”
-
Bonnie Raitt wins Grammy for cover of Manitoba band's song
American singer Bonnie Raitt took home three Grammy Awards this weekend, including one for a cover she did of a Manitoba band’s song.
-
Two Winnipeg homicides found to be linked were not random attacks: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, which officers alleging the incidents were not random.
Vancouver
-
Wall collapse at Langley construction site sends 2 to hospital
A construction site in Langley became the scene of an emergency Monday morning when a concrete wall collapsed, sending two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
The Vancouver Folk Music Festival may return after all
Work is underway to try to save the Vancouver Folk Music Festival from permanent cancellation, according to the society's board.
-
Water restrictions lifted on Sunshine Coast as disastrous drought sidestepped
For the first time since last May, the Sunshine Coast Regional District has lifted water conservation regulations affecting a large part of its area north of Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
More than 200 firearms stolen in Edmonton, police recover 23
Three people have been arrested and charged with firearms trafficking after a six-month investigation in Edmonton. More than 200 registered, restricted, prohibited and antique firearms were stolen, along with ammunition.
-
Edmonton firefighter rooftop campout returns with $80K, world record pursuits
Some of Edmonton's firefighters are back to living and sleeping in the cold to raise money and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
-
38 pounds of cannabis, 170 cartons of tobacco seized from Alberta home
Police have seized a significant amount of illegal cannabis and tobacco products from a home in Athabasca.