A woman sustained serious injuries after a shooting took place inside a business in the city’s York University Heights neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired near Alness Street and Magnetic Drive at around 10 a.m.

SHOOTING:

Alness St & Magnetic Dr

- reports that someone has been shot

- shooter is believed to still be on scene

- unknown injuries

- officers responding along with ETF

- will update#GO2199212

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 14, 2019

Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult female victim to hospital from the scene in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with the incident has been released by officials thus far.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as officers investigate the matter.