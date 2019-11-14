A woman sustained serious injuries after a shooting took place inside a business in the city’s York University Heights neighbourhood on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired near Alness Street and Magnetic Drive at around 10 a.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported an adult female victim to hospital from the scene in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with the incident has been released by officials thus far.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as officers investigate the matter.