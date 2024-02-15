Woman seriously injured in Davisville Village shooting

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Davisville Village area late Wednesday night.

Toronto police said they responded to the area of Eglington Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue at around 11:34 p.m.

One victim was located with a gunshot wound, and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police said one firearm was recovered.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported an adult woman to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.