TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman seriously injured in Davisville Village shooting

    Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
    A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Davisville Village area late Wednesday night.

    Toronto police said they responded to the area of Eglington Avenue East and Brownlow Avenue at around 11:34 p.m.

    One victim was located with a gunshot wound, and a suspect was taken into custody.

    Police said one firearm was recovered.

    Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported an adult woman to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    No other injuries were reported.

    Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

