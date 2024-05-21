Arrests made after early morning carjacking at home in North York: police

Toronto police say arrests have been made following a carjacking in North York early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said suspects broke into a home near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. and stole a vehicle.

The suspects were later located in Markham, in the area of Warden Avenue and Denison Street, where members of the York Regional Police Service arrested an undisclosed number of males.

Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.