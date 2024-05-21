TORONTO
Toronto

    • Arrests made after early morning carjacking at home in North York: police

    Police are investigating a carjacking in North York early Tuesday morning. Police are investigating a carjacking in North York early Tuesday morning.
    Share

    Toronto police say arrests have been made following a carjacking in North York early Tuesday morning.

    Investigators said suspects broke into a home near Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. and stole a vehicle.

    The suspects were later located in Markham, in the area of Warden Avenue and Denison Street, where members of the York Regional Police Service arrested an undisclosed number of males.

    Toronto police said the investigation is ongoing and no injuries have been reported.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News