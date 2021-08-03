Advertisement
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 2:21PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 2:22PM EDT
Emergency crews attend the scene of a collision at Pharmacy and Danforth avenues on Aug. 3, 2021. (Francis Gibbs/CTV News Toronto)
TORONTO -- A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. near Pharmacy and Danforth avenues.
The victim, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment.
A driver involved remained on scene.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the collision.