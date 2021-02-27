Advertisement
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Published Saturday, February 27, 2021 8:53PM EST
Peel police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
TORONTO -- A woman in her 20s is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Confederation Parkway and Huntington Ridge Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Peel paramedics said the woman was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.