Woman may have been pushed out of moving vehicle in 'dynamic' incident in Etobicoke that left cop injured: police

Toronto police are investigating a "dynamic event" that unfolded in Etobicoke Wednesday that saw a woman reportedly being pushed out of a moving vehicle and an officer seriously injured during the arrest of a suspected hit-and-run driver.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 around 5:30 p.m. following several calls for fail-to-remain collisions.

Toronto police spokesperson Const. Laura Brabant said as police were on their way, they received calls for a separate crash nearby.

"The reports were very concerning to us because the people who called it into us were alleging that it looked like a woman in the vehicle, (who was) a passenger in the vehicle, was either pushed or fell from a moving vehicle,” Brabant told reporters Wednesday night.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital, where she is in non-life-threatening condition.

"We are still investigating the circumstances surrounding how this woman fell from the vehicle whether she was pushed or she fell, or she jumped on her own. That is still being investigated," Brabant said.

Meanwhile, the driver, who was operating a two-door sedan, left the scene, but police were able to track him at a gas station subsequently.

When officers moved in to apprehend the driver, he tried to escape unsuccessfully, hitting at least four police cruisers. Police then proceeded to take him into custody, and during that time, an officer suffered a serious injury to his hand. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brabant said he could be facing multiple dangerous driving charges. As for the relationship between the driver and the woman who may have been pushed, the constable said she cannot confirm that at this time.

Meanwhile, she noted that officers did not find anyone at the initial collision scene.

"We suspect that someone may have been involved in the collision and has since left to go report it maybe to the collision reporting center or who may have gone home, and we'll be reporting it to police tomorrow," Brabant said.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed any of the incidents or has dashcam footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.