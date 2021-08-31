TORONTO -- A woman is in hospital and thousands of Torontonians are without power after a vehicle hit a pedestrian and hydro pole.

Police officers responded to reports of a collision in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East at around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a black sedan was reportedly heading northbound on Victoria Park Avenue when it struck a pedestrian and slammed into a hydro pole.

A woman in her 60s was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, according to police.

The driver was not injured and police said he is cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The crash caused a large power outage in the area affecting St. Clair Avenue East south to the lake and Main Street east to Birchmount Road, according to Toronto Hydro.

Roughly 3,000 customers are without electricity.

Toronto Hydro said power is expected to be restored to the area by 3 p.m.

Roads in the area of the collision are closed as police investigate.