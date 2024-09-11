TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman in serious condition after being struck by car in Brampton

    Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton that sent a woman to hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Tristan Phillips/CP24) Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton that sent a woman to hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Tristan Phillips/CP24)
    Share

    A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Brampton Wednesday night.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 410 and Steeles Avenue East for a collision.

    When they arrived, Peel police said officers found a woman who was unconscious. Peel paramedics told CP24 they transported her to a trauma centre.

    The vehicle did not remain at the scene and no description has been released.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News