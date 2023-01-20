Woman in hospital with serious injuries after found stabbed at Dundas Station
A woman has been seriously injured after being found stabbed at a downtown Toronto subway station on Friday evening.
Toronto police said officers were called to Dundas Station at around 8:40 p.m. for a stabbing.
When they arrived, police located a female victim in her 20s. Toronto paramedics said she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. There is no word on her condition.
Const. Laura Brabant said the stabbing reportedly occurred near York University, which is about 25 kilometres away from Dundas Station. The exact time when it happened is unknown.
She said the victim apparently got into the subway and made her way downtown.
Officers are near York University looking for the crime scene.
No suspect information has been released.
