Woman in hospital following fire in northwestern Toronto

A woman in her 40s is in hospital following a fire at an apartment building in northwestern Toronto.

Firefighters got the call for an apartment fire in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West just after 3:20 a.m. on Sunday. When crews arrived on scene, they located a unit on the 17th floor on fire.

According to Toronto Fire, there is still a significant quantity of smoke in the building, but the fire has been extinguished.

The woman brought to hospital is in stable condition. An unspecified number of building occupants were also treated on scene.

TTC buses are on site to shelter displaced residents.

This is a developing story. More to come.