    Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions

    OPP officers responded to six crashes in the King City area on the morning of Dec. 6, 2024. (X/OPP Highway Safety Division)
    Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.

    In a post to X Friday morning, the OPP Highway Safety Division said officers responded to a collision involving a tractor trailer on Highway 400 near King Road, west of King City, at approximately 12:20 a.m.

    An image from the scene captured by the OPP showed a jackknifed truck resting in a snowy ditch on the side of the northbound lanes.

    That was one of six crashes in the area police said they responded to between 12:30 and 4 a.m. Friday due to the slippery conditions. A total of nine vehicles were involved in those incidents.

    “The OPP reminds all drivers to slow down, drive according to the weather and road conditions and ensure headlights are on,” the police service wrote in a tweet.

    All northbound lanes on Highway 400 were closed for approximately six hours, but have since reopened.

    A winter weather travel advisory was issued for Toronto, York, and Peel regions Thursday night. The advisory has lifted, but snow squall watches and warnings remain north of the Greater Toronto Area.

    Toronto got its first taste of winter weather on Wednesday.

