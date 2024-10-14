Woman hit by school bus driver in Toronto's Upper Beaches area has died, say police

A 22-year-old woman who was struck by the driver of a school bus in Toronto’s Upper Beaches area last Wednesday has died, say police.

The collision happened on Oct. 9 at around 4 p.m. on Kingston Road, at Kingswood Road, west of Victoria Park Avenue.

Toronto police said the school bus was heading eastbound on Kingston Road when its driver made a left turn northbound onto Kingswood Road and a hit a woman in the crosswalk.

The victim had been walking westbound on Kingston Road and was crossing to the north side of the street.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died of her injuries on Oct. 13.

The driver of the school bus remained at the scene.

Traffic Services is continuing to investigate.

Local residents, businesses, drivers or pedestrians who may have witnessed the collision or who have security or dashcam footage of the area or the incident are asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.