Woman found with slash wound to the neck at Whitby gas station, man in custody

    A woman sustained “significant injuries” after police say she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby on Friday afternoon.

    Officers were called to a gas station near Brock Street South and Consumers Drive at around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a woman suffering from a slash wound to her neck, Durham Regional Police said in a news release issued Monday.

    A 34-year-old woman was located at the scene and police said she was taken to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

    Police said investigators learned that the suspect had fled the area with a small child. Police said the man was located and taken into custody and the child was not physically harmed.

    The suspect, identified by police as a 40-year-old Mississauga man, faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

    Police said anyone with new information about the incident can contact Det.-Const. Musial at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5311.

