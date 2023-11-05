TORONTO
Toronto

Woman found deceased in GTA home, murder charge laid

A 34-year-old woman from Whitby has been pronounced deceased in what Durham police say is the 12th homicide of 2023.

Police say that at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, a man attended a police station in Whitby to speak with officers. Following this conversation, officers attended a home on Kressman Court and located a woman who was not breathing. Life-saving measures were performed, but the woman was pronounced deceased in the home. The man was taken into custody.

The woman has been identified as Latonya Anderson.

Troy Moulton, 33, of Whitby, has been charged with second-degree murder. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Durham police.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores

Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News