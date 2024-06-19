TORONTO
Toronto

Woman dies of injuries after shooting in Vaughan Mills parking lot

A woman in her 20s has died after being shot in the parking lot at Vaughan Mills Tuesday evening and two people are now in custody, York Regional Police say.

Officers were called to the busy shopping centre just before 5:30 p.m. for a shooting.

A woman in her 20s was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound and was rushed to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed Wednesday that the woman died of her injuries in hospital.

They said there was an interaction which led to the shooting, but the circumstances are not yet clear.

Two people have now been taken into custody, police said.

YRP said the woman's car was taken but it’s not yet clear what motivated the shooting or the car theft.

More details to come…

