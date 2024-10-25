More Torontonians can get the new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Here's what you need to know
More Torontonians will be able to get their doses of a new COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Everyone who is at least six months old will be able to get doses of the KP.2 vaccine for free, Toronto Public Health says, and do not require an Ontario health card to receive the vaccine.
Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Provincial funding for mass immunization clinics ended last year, prompting the City of Toronto to permanently shutter its four fixed-site COVID-19 vaccine centres in December 2023.
Even though these clinics are no longer around, COVID-19 vaccines can be found at select pharmacies or through participating health-care providers.
That said, Toronto Public Health continues to offer clinics for children between six months to four years old, with parents able to book their appointments online.
Torontonians can find a comprehensive list of pharmacies administering COVID-19 vaccines on the province's website, where it provides hours of operation, contact information and appointment details.
Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, could not speak on exact vaccine rates in Toronto recently but said they are lower "than what would be helpful."
"Essentially, we really should be doubling down our efforts to get vaccines into the most vulnerable individuals," Bogoch said. "There's a lot of vaccine programs in long-term care institutions and seniors homes, but there are homebound seniors who might be vulnerable and who may remain unvaccinated."
Toronto Public Health says mobile vaccine teams provide doses to underhoused individuals and residents in shelters, while Toronto Paramedic Services can provide COVID-19 and flu vaccines to anyone who is homebound.
What should I know about this vaccine?
This particular vaccine was designed for the KP.2 sublineage of Omicron, which was approved by Health Canada in September. Pfizer-BioNTech's mRNA vaccine, Comirnaty, replaces the previous version that targeted the XBB 1.5 Omicron subvariant.
"There's a bit of an arms race between the virus mutating and us trying to create vaccine that most closely resembles the circulating strain. We're never going to get it perfect," Bogoch told CTV News Toronto in an interview on Wednesday.
Currently, in Canada, however, the strain with the highest number of positive cases is the Omicron KP.3.1.1 variant, which is a subvariant of the XEC strain, a hybrid of KS.1.1 and KP.3.3 subvariants. This variant accounts for 48.4 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the country as of Oct. 13, according to the latest data from the Publc Health Agency of Canada.
"The good news is that at any point the pandemic in Canada, regardless of what vaccine was being deployed and regardless of the variant of COVID that is circulating at any point in time, the vaccine has always done a remarkable job in reducing the risk of severe infection, such as hospitalization and death, especially among those who are most vulnerable," Bogoch said.
"It's not a perfect match, because it will never be a perfect match."
With files from CTVNews.ca's Hunter Crowther
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With Indian diplomats expelled, RCMP commissioner says 'significant reduction' in public safety threat
RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says there has been a “significant reduction”to the public safety threat since six Indian diplomatic officials were expelled from the country last week.
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in latest release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.
Lawsuit alleges Ontario man died after given 10 times prescribed dose in hospital
Angela Salvatore had been away from her father's hospital bedside for just over an hour when she says she got a frantic call from a nurse, pleading with her to calm him down.
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
Lizzo's Halloween costume draws inspiration from 'South Park' episode that referenced her and the weight-loss drug Ozempic
Lizzo has taken a rather silly reference to her on a recent 'South Park' episode and elevated it to a hilarious Halloween costume.
What we know about the Canadians busted in an international drug ring led by a former Olympic athlete
Canadian Ryan James Wedding finished in 24th place in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City, but the snowboarder wouldn’t go on to improve his results in Torino four years later.
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating alleged voyeurism on metro as video surfaces online
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating an alleged case of voyeurism on the metro involving an 18-year-old woman, with video footage of the incident now circulating on social media
-
CAA Quebec hosts child car seat safety check amid concerns over improper installation
CAA Quebec hosted a child car seat safety check in Laval to promote the importance of proper installation and prevent potential tragedies on the road.
-
Former Habs player Steve Begin inspires students with learning disabilities
Steve Begin is back at school, speaking to students. A place the former Montreal Canadien says was difficult for him growing up.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Atletico Ottawa takes on York United in CPL quarterfinal playoff Sunday
Atlético Ottawa will have their first shot in their quest to hoist the North Star cup on Sunday.
-
15-year-old found dead in eastern Ontario, teen facing second-degree murder charge: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after a 15-year-old was found dead at a home in Perth, Ont. Friday afternoon.
-
Ottawa journalist says claims that he is a Russian agent are 'fabricated'
A veteran Ottawa journalist is firing back against what he says are "entirely false" claims by a former Conservative cabinet minister that he acted as a Russian agent.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Creditors bid to take ownership of northern Ont. properties held by insolvent companies
Creditors have moved to take ownership of most of the properties in northern Ontario owned by a group of 11 insolvent companies.
-
Cochrane plans to roll out $10 lot sale within two months
The Town of Cochrane plans to roll out its $10-lot program in a month or two.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating after Guelph home invasion
Police are investigating after a Guelph home was broken into early Saturday morning.
-
Fire at Waterloo waste management site
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Waterloo waste management site Friday evening.
-
Erick Buhr cross-examined on the stand at his second-degree murder trial
All the evidence has now been called at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
London
-
Suspect in custody after allegedly handing out free substances causing non-fatal overdoses in London, Ont.
London police say they’ve arrested a man allegedly responsible for a number of non-fatal overdoses that prompted a safety warning Friday afternoon.
-
As family recovers from severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire, online fundraiser booms
Cornelius Woelke and his two boys, who were badly burned in a fire in Springfield, Ont., are continuing their recovery in hospital.
-
'People are struggling': Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles in London, Ont. to talk housing, healthcare, and education
Alongside a panel of industry experts, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles joined MPP Terence Kernaghan to discuss hot button topics leading up to a possible election.
Windsor
-
'Suspicious death' officially ruled homicide by Windsor police
Windsor police say the death of a 69-year-old man has been ruled a homicide.
-
Suspect arrested on Gordie Howe International Bridge: 'We can confirm this was somebody working on the bridge'
A U.S. citizen was arrested by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Gorder Howe International Bridge on Oct. 18 for an active warrant for possession of synthetic drugs.
-
Trick-or-Treat: Farmers’ market gets into the Halloween spirit
Witches and dinosaurs walked the Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market Saturday morning in search of an early Halloween treat.
Barrie
-
Ontario man tells police he harmed two family members, three found dead
Huntsville OPP and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) are conducting a homicide investigation after three individuals were found dead in a Huntsville neighbourhood Friday evening.
-
Truck driver clocked at nearly 2x speed limit
A commercial truck driver was stopped for allegedly travelling nearly twice the speed limit through a community safe zone in Caledon Saturday morning.
-
High school soccer game called off after 'verbal and physical exchanges'
Several students have been banned from being spectators at school sporting events, and others suspended from school, after verbal and physical exchanges at a high school soccer game.
Winnipeg
-
Convicted sex offender charged following U of M dorm attack
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man believed to be connected with an assault at a University of Manitoba dorm room.
-
'Did he live? Did he die?': A decades-old mystery stretching from Manitoba to Ireland
The mystery of a 100-year-old letter sent from Manitoba to Ireland is slowly unraveling thanks to the work of one amateur sleuth.
-
Winnipeg Comiccon 2024 attracts thousands
Pop culture connoisseurs made their way by the masses to the fourth annual Winnipeg Comiccon this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Trick, treat or trail? Community Halloween event in Nova Scotia draws hundreds
Hundreds of people got dressed up Saturday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating in East Chezzetcook, N.S., during the fourth annual ‘Halloween Trick or Treat on the Trail Walk.’
-
'We cannot thank you enough': GoFundMe for family of Halifax Walmart employee hits $190K
The GoFundMe page for the family of an employee found dead at a Halifax Walmart last weekend has paused donations after almost $200,000 was raised in roughly 24 hours.
-
First official powwow in Saint John, N.B., underway at TD Station this weekend
This weekend brings Menahqesk PowWow 2024 to Saint John, N.B., the first traditional powwow to be held in the city.
N.L.
-
Women's hockey is growing, but junior athletes play fewer competitive years on average. A new league aims to change that
Teams are facing off in a new eastern Newfoundland hockey league aiming to bring competitive play — and a few extra years on the ice — for young women in the province.
-
Remains of missing Kansas man found at scene of western Newfoundland hotel fire
Investigators found the remains of a 77-year-old American man on Wednesday at the scene of a fire that destroyed a hotel in western Newfoundland earlier on the weekend.
-
77-year-old Kansas man missing after hotel fire in western Newfoundland
Police in western Newfoundland say a 77-year-old man visiting the province from Kansas is missing after a fire at a hotel in Deer Lake, N.L.
Edmonton
-
'Armed and dangerous' man wanted in Lac La Biche area: RCMP
RCMP are looking for a man they believe is armed and dangerous in the Lac La Biche area.
-
Worker killed at road construction site Tuesday
A worker was killed on the job in Stony Plain on Tuesday, one day after a worker was killed in northwest Edmonton.
-
Former Alberta teacher sentenced to 4 years for sexually assaulting student
A former Alberta teacher has been sentenced to four years for sexually abusing a student.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after motorized scooter and vehicle crash in mall parking lot
One person is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle.
-
'Business is booming again:' Calgary's Mr. Steam gets his Google listing back
Mr. Steam got its online business listing back.
-
1 in hospital after shooting in southeast Calgary
One person is in hospital in stable condition following a shooting in southeast Calgary at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
-
What temperature did Saskatchewan peak at this summer?
Saskatchewan was one of the regions that experienced one of the hottest heat waves in Canada this summer, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Regina youth clean WW1 veteran headstones ahead of Remembrance Day
A group of Regina youth gathered to give back to veterans of the First World War.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon fire department investigating major house fire
Saskatoon fire crews responded to a major house fire on the 400 block of 24th Street West on Friday evening.
-
Police warn of lottery phone scam in Saskatoon
The Saskatoon Police Service is cautioning residents about a phone scam involving fraudulent lottery claims.
-
Roughriders fall to Stampeders 27-12 in final regular season game
The Calgary Stampeders picked up their first road victory of the season Saturday, defeating the Saskatchewan Roughriders 27-12 in the final regular-season game of the year.
Vancouver
-
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in latest release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
-
Three seriously injured in stabbing at New Westminster casino
Three people have suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a New Westminster casino in the early hours of Saturday morning.
-
Barge stuck in Fraser River near Langley, B.C.
Work crews were called to deal with a barge that appeared to be stuck near the shore of the Fraser River in Langley Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. election results: NDP gains ground in latest release of mail-in ballot data
Elections BC released its first partial results of the final count in B.C.'s 2024 provincial election Saturday afternoon, and the data shows NDP candidates gaining in some tight races.
-
Tempers flare at B.C. ferry terminal as 'assured loading' customers bypass standby crowd
There were tense moments at a ferry terminal outside Victoria, B.C., on Friday after the lion’s share of standby spots on an early sailing were claimed by “assured loading” passengers – leaving regular customers who had been waiting for hours out of luck.
-
Island's first trauma-informed, Indigenous-specific child-care centre opens in Colwood
Hulitan Early Years Centre is a brand new, 48-seat childhood learning centre in Colwood. It was built to support Indigenous children throughout the capital region.