2 people taken to the hospital following Etobicoke collision

Two people were taken to the hospital on Sunday afternoon following a collision in Etobicoke.

The crash happened near Dixon Road and Skyway Avenue, just west of Highway 27.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just after 2 p.m. for reports of a two-vehicle collision.

They said that one person is being transported to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported an adult patient to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police later said that a second person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers should continue to expect delays in the area and take alternate routes, they said.