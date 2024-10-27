Chow commits to opening Toronto’s 100 libraries 7 days a week, year-round

Toronto’s 100 public library branches will be open to the public seven days a week, year-round by July 2026, the city’s mayor announced on Sunday.

Olivia Chow shared the news during a news conference at Toronto Public Library’s (TPL) Wychwood branch, which is currently closed on Sundays, but is expected to open seven days a week starting in September 2025.

Chow said she’s committed to supporting the $8 million it will cost to open more of the city’s libraries for longer hours through the 2025 budget and beyond.

The Toronto Public Library Board is set to consider the revised and accelerated Open Hours Plan on Oct. 28. It will then go to City council early next year during budget deliberations.

In 2024, libraries were allocated $10 million for expanding their hours of operation resulting in expanded Monday service along with more morning and evening hours at eight branches. Eight other locations also started opening on Sundays this past September.

These expanded hours coincide with a 61 per cent year-over-year increase in library usage at branches with longer hours, TPL said in a release.

A recent report also found that 81 per cent of Torontonians used the library in the past year, which represents an increase of 13 per cent since 2019.

Next year, the library plans to increase the opening hours at 16 more branches from Monday to Saturday. Thirty three others will also start offering Sunday hours.

“Being open longer means libraries can help address the growing need for accessible and welcoming spaces in Toronto. Libraries are a free resource for everyone across the city. More open library hours help to advance the Toronto Poverty Reduction Strategy and the Toronto Strong Neighbourhoods Strategy,” the mayor and TPL noted in a release.

Chow called libraries one of the city’s “greatest tools to make our city more equal.”

“They give people a sense of belonging and community. They provide free access to learning, computers, the internet, support through library workers and unique tools like 3D printers, and even sound studios,” she said.

“They are home to our youth hubs and free programming for children. That’s why today, I’m so very proud to announce that we will be making sure all 100 libraries across the city are finally open 7 days a week year-round.”

City Librarian Vickery Bowles said the best thing a library can be is open.

“Toronto’s library plays a critical role in the city — whether it is free access to information, support from our expert staff, study space, wifi, workspace, a place to hang out after school or a venue to catch a cultural program, we offer something for everyone,” she said.

“The Mayor’s support for increased open hours at branches across the city means there will be even more opportunities to build success, resilience and well-being for all.”

The board first approved the Open Hours Plan in 2006.