Woman dies in hospital after being pulled from pool in Brampton
Peel police say a woman pulled from a pool at a Brampton home on Wednesday afternoon has died in hospital.
Police say that they were called to the address on Lime Ridge Drive near Dixie Road and Queen Street just after 3 p.m. for reports of an adult woman who had been found in a pool.
She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later, officers confirmed.
Police say the woman's cause of death is still under investigation.
Toronto Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING
BREAKING | RBC facing technical issues with online, mobile banking
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | RBC facing technical issues with online, mobile banking
The Royal Bank of Canada is facing issues with online and mobile banking. According to a brief message posted on Twitter, there is an issue with the digital display of transactions.
Firefighters from U.S., South Africa to battle Canada's 'unprecedented' fires
More than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada in the coming days as the country battles an unprecedented wildfire season that has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes so far this year.
Here's how an upcoming warming pattern will impact Canada's weather, storm track
Forecasters warn an upcoming weather pattern known for warm temperatures could bring droughts, floods and even tropical storms to Canada.
Trudeau government proclaims annual day against gun violence
The federal government is proclaiming a National Day Against Gun Violence, to be held annually on the first Friday of June. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and representatives of the Toronto Raptors basketball team are set to discuss the plans today at an event in Toronto.
Air quality statements in place for Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Air quality statements have been issued by Environment Canada for Nova Scotia as wildfires continue burning in the province.
Special rapporteur Johnston rejects call to 'step aside' after majority of MPs vote for him to resign
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to assure Canadians that his government is adequately addressing the threat of foreign interference took a hit on Wednesday, when the majority of MPs in the House of Commons voted for special rapporteur David Johnston to 'step aside,' a call Johnston quickly rejected.
Dished up by 3D printers, a new kind of fish to fry
Forget your hook, line and sinker. An Israeli foodtech company says it has 3D printed the first ever ready-to-cook fish filet using animal cells cultivated and grown in a laboratory.
'I heard a cracking noise': 16 children, 1 adult injured in platform collapse at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar
Seventeen people – most of whom are young students – were hospitalized after a falling from a height during a field trip at Winnipeg's Fort Gibraltar. However, many of the children are now being discharged and sent home, according to an update from the hospital.
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here's what to know.
It's time for residents along the southeastern U.S. coastlines to make sure their storm plans are in place as the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season gets underway on Thursday.
Montreal
Forest fires force evacuations in northern Quebec
A forest fire is out of control in Chapais, in the Nord-du-Québec region, with evacuations underway. Meanwhile, the situation is improving in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, where two forest fires are now under control and a third is contained.
5-alarm fire burning in abandoned building in Montreal's Mile End
Police and firefighters in Montreal responded to a five-alarm fire in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood in an abandoned building.
Consultations begin on Quebec education law
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville is likely to have a bad day on Thursday as several groups are ready to criticize his Bill 23, predicts Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Ruba Ghazal.
London
Drugs, cell phones and crossbow seized in OPP drug bust
On May 26, OPP used a search warrant to enter a home on Huron Street west for an investigation where police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and Adderall.
One person transported to hospital after farm incident near Exeter, Ont.
One person was hurt following an incident on a farm north of Exeter on Wednesday afternoon.
Minivan careens through entrance of florist shop in west London, Ont.
No injuries were reported after a minivan careened through the front entrance of a florist shop in the west end of the city early Wednesday afternoon.
Kitchener
Fire rips through four townhomes in Kitchener
Seven fire trucks, including an aerial truck, were on scene at a fire on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener on Wednesday afternoon after a fire impacted multiple townhomes.
'Thank God my kids were not outside': Driver charged after car crashes through 3 Kitchener, Ont. backyards
A 72-year-old from Kitchener has been charged with careless driving after a vehicle careened off Highland Road West and smashed through the backyards of three homes on Ralgreen Crescent on Tuesday afternoon.
Local fairs and festivals struggling due to lack of volunteers
Several local fairs and festivals are calling off their upcoming events due to a lack of volunteers. Meanwhile one festival is thriving.
Northern Ontario
Blind River emergency room to close for 24 hours starting Friday
Doctor shortage is getting the blame for a hospital closure in Blind River on Friday. It's the fifth closure for the North Shore Health Network in roughly two weeks.
-
Danny Masterson convicted of 2 counts of rape, 'That '70s Show' actor faces 30 years to life
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson was led out in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and could get 30 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty on two of three counts of rape at his second trial, in which the Church of Scientology played a central role.
Ottawa
Two city employees fired following tips to Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline in 2022
The city of Ottawa fired two employees with "medical related duties" for submitting falsified vaccination status documents last year following a tip to the city's fraud and waste hotline, according to a new report from the city's auditor general.
-
HEAT WARNING | Record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa. Record-breaking warm temperatures are in the forecast for the first two days of June.
-
Windsor
Stellantis 'does not confirm' new Windsor EV battery plant deal
Stellantis does not confirm that a deal has been reached to secure the $5-billion NextStar Energy EV battery plant in Windsor.
Man reported missing in Leamington
OPP in Leamington are hoping the public may have seen a man reported as missing. Guillermo, 42, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Talbot Street west and Fader Avenue.
Sun, heat and humidity push through Windsor-Essex
There is a slight chance of showers on Saturday but the warmth continues through the weekend and into next week.
Barrie
Bracebridge beach shuts down over safety concerns
A popular beach in Bracebridge is being temporarily shut down over safety concerns.
Teen boy remains in hospital after scooter collides with truck on Hwy 89
One person has been airlifted following a collision involving a scooter and truck near Shelburne.
Fire ban in effect for all land within Algonquin Provincial Park
A fire ban is in effect for all land within Algonquin Provincial Park.
Atlantic
Halifax-area wildfire 50 per cent contained as crews deal with record heat in forecast
A wildfire that began burning in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday and forced the evacuation of thousands of residents is now 50 per cent contained.
-
-
Calgary
'An obscene amount': Anger grows over residential parking fees
Calgarians facing a massive increase in cost just to park in their own neighbourhoods are voicing their concerns.
Historic Lethbridge, Alta., building off the chopping block for now
Lethbridge council says a historic building in its Chinatown won't be demolished until concerned groups are given an adequate opportunity to save it.
Medicine Hat, Alta., doctor sanctioned for improperly prescribing opioids
A Medicine Hat, Alta., doctor has been reprimanded by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta for improperly handling a prescription for opioids for one of his patients.
Winnipeg
'Customers very satisfied': The use of cosmetic pesticides once again allowed on Manitoba lawns
Winnipeg lawn care companies have an old weapon back in their arsenal as they begin their annual war against weeds.
Vancouver
Emergency Operations Centre activated at Surrey Memorial Hospital
In response to a barrage of questions about Surrey’s beleaguered hospital, B.C.’s minister of health told reporters that an Emergency Operations Centre was activated at the site on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver cupcake thief apologizes, offers to pay for damages from bizarre bakery break-in
The man who broke into a Dunbar bakery by kicking in a glass door Friday morning has apologized to the owner and offered to pay for damages.
Car crushed by dump truck in Langley
Police are on the scene of a serious crash in Langley.
Edmonton
Smith urged to work with elected Edmontonians after promising 'council' of defeated UCP candidates
Alberta's re-elected premier says she plans to form a "council" of UCP candidates who lost in Monday's election to advise her on Edmonton issues, something her opponent made fun of Wednesday.
Canadian researchers find brain inflammation in patients with long COVID
A team led by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) has found physiological evidence of brain inflammation in people with cognitive and depressive symptoms months after their COVID-19 infections.