Woman dies after being struck by dump truck in midtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after an elderly woman was fatally struck by a turning dump truck in Midtown Toronto Monday morning.

The woman was using a walker to cross from the southwest corner of Mount Pleasant Road to the east side of the street at round 10:30 a.m. when she was struck by an eastbound dump truck that was turning south, police said.

“As a result of that collision, the woman was pronounced here at the scene by paramedics and the investigation is ongoing at this time,” Insp. Jeff Bangild told CP24 at the scene. “With the complexity and the fact that somebody has died in this, you can expect to see a very large-scale operation with the police.”

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, Bangild said.

He said the investigation so far indicates that the woman had a green light to cross.

The Traffic Services reconstruction team is now investigating the incident and charges could potentially be laid down the road, Bangild said.

The woman has not yet been identified.

Yellow police tape cordoned off the intersection Monday afternoon as police investigated, the dump truck still at the scene.

One passerby told CP24 that the intersection is "disastrous” with speeding a frequent problem.

“It was gonna happen sooner or later,” he said. “I mean, I have no idea if that truck was speeding or not speeding. But people do speed down here a lot.”

Bangild said the collision will be fully investigated and speed will be considered as a possible factor.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Anybody who was here to actually witness this event — it could be quite dramatic and quite gruesome — but we asked anybody who might be in the area, or who lives in the area to review any camera footage that they might have that can assist with our investigation,” Bangild said. “Anything that will provide us with help can certainly lead to a better resolution in terms of what occurred here today.”

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the fatal incident. It is expected to remain closed for several hours.