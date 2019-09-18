

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





A woman who was the victim of an alleged domestic assault in Brampton Monday afternoon has succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Police said they responded to a disturbance call at a home near Checkerberry Crescent and Serenity Lane around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

A 58-year-old woman was located suffering from blunt force trauma and was transported to hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre. She died of her injuries Wednesday morning, police confirmed.

The 64-year-old husband of the victim was located inside the residence and was subsequently charged with attempted murder.

Peel Regional Police's Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau has taken over the case and will be upgrading those charges, according to a press release.

The incident marks Peel Region’s 20th homicide of 2019.