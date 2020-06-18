TORONTO -- A woman and two children are dead after a crash in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday.

The circumstances surrounding the four-vehicle crash, which occurred near Countryside Drive and Torbram Road shortly after noon, are unclear. However, Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), has been called to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

They are usually called when police are involved in an incident.

Peel Regional Police Const. Akhil Mooken said when officers arrived at the scene of the crash at around 12:15 p.m., officers found several people suffering from various injuries.

One child was pronounced dead at the scene and all others who were injured were rushed to multiple hospitals for treatment via land ambulance.

Mooken told reporters that three children and one woman were subsequently pronounced dead in hospital but police later corrected that, saying one child remains in life-threatening condition.

One man was also rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Mooken was unable to say exactly how many people were injured in the crash.

"Because there are so many individuals involved, it is hard for me at this time to figure out who was in what vehicle. It is very early... we will try to get all of the pieces of the puzzle connected," he said on Thursday afternoon.

He was unable to say if the children are related to the woman who was killed in the crash, adding that officers are still working to identify the victims.

Mooken say no one is currently in custody in connection with the crash.

A witness at the scene tells CP24 one vehicle was moving through the intersection very fast and collided with another. “He just smashed the car… My husband went over there and took the kids out.” she said.

The witness noted that a police cruiser was following behind that vehicle at the time of the collision.

Mooken would not confirm if police were in pursuit of a vehicle involved in the crash.

"I'm not able to speak further on the SIU portion. The SIU will be attending the scene and will be able to provide further information on that," he said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.

Images from the scene show multiple damaged vehicles and debris scattered around the intersection where the collision occurred.

One vehicle appears to have struck a light standard after driving up onto a sidewalk.

The area is expected to be closed for several hours for the police investigation.

"I think easily we are expecting this road closure to go well into the evening hours, just due to the scope of how many vehicles, the incident scene, and the fact that this is now going to be an SIU investigation," Mooken said.

"We are appealing for witnesses. We know this is a heavily populated area. There is a lot of businesses in the area as well as residences. If anybody did witness this and has not yet had the opportunity to speak with investigators, we are asking them to call us."

Cause of 'devastating' crash still under investigation

Mooken said while the SIU conducts its probe, Peel Regional Police's major collision bureau will be doing a parallel investigation into the cause of the crash.

"We will consider all factors in this investigation," he said.

He added the collision has been devastating to all of those involved, including the officers who responded to the scene.

"This is devastating, devastating incident... it is shocking," he said.

"As a parent, when I first saw this call come across, the first thing I could think of was my own daughter. (I) tried to imagine the pain that family was going to be facing."

Four investigators, three forensic investigators and one collision reconstruction investigator have been assigned to the case, the SIU said.