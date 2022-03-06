Woman, 19, dies in crash along Toronto's waterfront

A 19-year-old woman is dead after a car struck a concrete barrier near Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway early Sunday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Jameson Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard West at 2:40 a.m. for a report of a collision.

Investigators say a BMW coupe was headed eastbound on Lakeshore Boulevard when it crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier.

They arrived to find the woman in critical condition inside a badly mangled BMW 4 series coupe.

She was rushed a hospital trauma centre where she was later pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man who police say was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Toronto police traffic services officers are investigating what caused the collision.

Westbound Lakeshore Boulevard West was closed beyond Jameson Avenue, along with the ramp from the Gardiner Expressway to Jameson Avenue until about 9 a.m.

Anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact police.