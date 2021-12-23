Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto as snow is expected to start falling this evening and continue overnight.

The city could see anywhere from two to five centimetres of snow by the time it starts to taper off overnight, according to the weather agency.

This evening will see the highest rate of snowfall, which may cause some issues for motorists and individuals using public transit.

"Accumulating snow on untreated roadways may impact travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution," Environment Canada said.

Motorists are encouraged to adjust their driving to the changing road conditions.

Other areas across the GTHA impacted by the advisory include Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York, and Durham regions.

CHRISTMAS FORECAST

While snow is expected to fall Thursday evening, it's not looking like Toronto will enjoy a white Christmas this year.

According to Environment Canada, it will be cloudy and seven degrees on Christmas Day in Toronto. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The weather will improve on Boxing Day, when the sun is expected to return, although temperatures will only reach one degree.

