    • Winter storm watch released for parts of GTA ahead of heavy snow

    Some parts of the Greater Toronto Area are now under a winter storm watch ahead of a system that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow beginning Friday night.

    Environment Canada issued the watch advisory for Caledon, Uxbridge, Beaverton, Northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Georgina, and Northern York Region shortly before 3 p.m.

    The federal weather agency said that a winter storm is expected to move through the region Friday evening into Saturday morning, bringing heavy snow.

    “While the prospects for a winter storm are high, uncertainty exists regarding the exact track of this system. The details of the track will greatly affect precipitation type and amounts at any given location,” Environment Canada said in its advisory.

    “The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night. Snow in combination with gusty winds will result in areas of blowing snow and greatly reduced visibility.”

    Those areas could see peak snowfall rates of two to five centimetres per hour. Environment Canada said 10 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by the time it tapers off.

    The agency is advising to avoid travel if possible.

    The advisory also includes portions of southern and southwestern Ontario.

    There are no alerts in effect for Toronto at this time. Friday’s forecast calls in the city for cloudy conditions with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon and a high of 1 C.

    Environment Canada said it will be windy Friday evening, along with either snow or rain.

