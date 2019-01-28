

Joshua Freeman and Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





People across the GTA are dealing with a messy commute as a fresh bout of winter weather descends on the region.

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada is in effect for the entire GTA and most of southern Ontario. The snowfall warnings are in effect across an area from Kingston in the east to London in the west, and as far north as Sudbury.

An Alberta Clipper tracking over southern Ontario is expected to dump a fresh blanket of snow across the province.

The snow started falling in the GTA before noon and the storm is expected to leave between 15 to 20 centimetres on the region by tonight.

“Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are likely, with the highest amounts expected closer to Lake Ontario where extra moisture from the lake may boost snowfall amounts,” Environment Canada said in its weather advisory.

The national weather agency said there will likely be a “significant impact” on driving conditions during both the evening commute on Monday and the morning commute on Tuesday.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

Roads, transit and flights

Speaking to CP24 on Monday morning, Mark Mills, the city’s road operations supervisor, said crews will be out in full force today preparing for the heavy snowfall.

“Our first line of defence is always salting. So we will concentrate on salting on the expressways, main arterial roadways, collector roads, then we will get into the local roads. We will look at the sidewalks also. Once we meet our threshold for plowing, we will deploy our plows,” Mills said.

[Find out where the snow plows are in Toronto]

“If you have flexibility in your schedule today or the opportunity to leave work a little early to beat the p.m. rush, that might be a suggestion or to use public transit today.”

TTC CEO Rick Leary said extra trains and staff are out across the city today after weather and a host of other issues caused big delays across the subway system last week.

"Last week was very disappointing for the TTC. We disappointed our customers and that is disappointing to us. This morning, however, we are in a much better position," he said.

"Things are moving much better this morning. We’ve put extra trains and staff out on the system to help accommodate our customers."

The transit agency said there is no service on Line 3 - Scarborough RT due to weather conditions. Shuttle buses are operating.

“There will be no train service on the entire Line 3,” TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green said. “Those trains will not be in service. Instead there will be 17 shuttle buses running and those buses will be stopping at every station along the route.”

The messy weather is also causing flight delays and cancellations. More than 200 departing flights have been cancelled at Pearson International Airport today. Passengers are being advised to check for updates before heading to the airport.

“Airlines will be making decisions about delays and cancellations, so we suggest that passengers confirm their flight plans before travelling today,” the airport wrote on Twitter.

Snow prompts some university closures/ recreation cancellations

The TDSB said Monday that due to the weather, all board-related activities and meetings, including continuing education classes and school permits are cancelled as of end of school day. The TCDSB also said that all permits will be cancelled this evening.

York University has cancelled classes and operations at both of its campuses this evening.

Due to the snow storm, all of Sheridan College's campuses as well as the University of Toronto's Mississauga campus will be closed at 4 p.m. U of T Scarborough will close at 5 p.m. U of T says its St. George campus will remain open and classes and exams will proceed as usual. Classes at Ryerson University have been cancelled as of 6 p.m. and Humber's campus is shut down as of 6 p.m.

George Brown College also said that it will close at 4 p.m. due to the heavy snowfall. The college said all night classes will be cancelled. Lab School Child Care Centres will be closing at 4 p.m. as well, the school said. Further updates about Tuesday are expected to be posted on the school’s website by 4 a.m.

The City of Brampton has cancelled all scheduled recreation programs as of 3 p.m. Fitness centres will remain open, but fitness classes are cancelled.

OCAD Universitywill be closed as of 6 p.m.

Seneca College has cancelled all continuing education classes tonight. All community recreation programs, varsity, campus recreation and fitness activities are also cancelled at all campuses as of 6 p.m. All campuses will remain open.