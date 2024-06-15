TORONTO
Toronto

Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA

The Lotto Max logo is displayed on a vehicle in downtown Toronto. (Joshua Freeman /CP24) The Lotto Max logo is displayed on a vehicle in downtown Toronto. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Share

A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.

The winning ticket to last night’s Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in Milton, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) said Saturday.

There were other winners as well.

A second-place ticket from the June 14 draw is worth $224,150.20 and was sold somewhere in Scarborough.

An Encore ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Halliburton/Muskoka area, the OLG said. Another Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Simcoe County.

There’s also a 6/49 Gold Ball Draw taking place Saturday night potentially worth $66 million.

If nobody wins, then it will roll into a record high jackpot of $68 million with a guaranteed winner next Wednesday, the OLG said.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News