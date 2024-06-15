Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
The winning ticket to last night’s Lotto Max jackpot was sold somewhere in Milton, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Commission (OLG) said Saturday.
There were other winners as well.
A second-place ticket from the June 14 draw is worth $224,150.20 and was sold somewhere in Scarborough.
An Encore ticket worth $1 million was sold in the Halliburton/Muskoka area, the OLG said. Another Encore ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Simcoe County.
There’s also a 6/49 Gold Ball Draw taking place Saturday night potentially worth $66 million.
If nobody wins, then it will roll into a record high jackpot of $68 million with a guaranteed winner next Wednesday, the OLG said.
