Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto

A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.

The winning jackpot amounted to $70 million for the draw on Friday, April 19, and has not yet been claimed by a winner.

A news release by OLG, the province’s lottery and gambling regulator, says that the winner(s) will be revealed when they claim it through the OLG Prize Centre.

“Check your Lotto Max tickets Ontario because many winning tickets were sold across the province from last night’s draw including the $70 million jackpot winning ticket,” the release reads in part.

“The winning jackpot ticket worth $70 million for Friday, April 19, 2024 Lotto Max draw was sold in Toronto!”

Other prizes upwards $1 million were additionally sold across Ontario, including two Maximillion tickets, a Lotto Max ticket that won the second prize, and two Encore tickets.

These tickets were sold in the Prince Edward, Hastings County area, as well as in Toronto and Mississauga.