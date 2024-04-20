Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
The winning jackpot amounted to $70 million for the draw on Friday, April 19, and has not yet been claimed by a winner.
A news release by OLG, the province’s lottery and gambling regulator, says that the winner(s) will be revealed when they claim it through the OLG Prize Centre.
“Check your Lotto Max tickets Ontario because many winning tickets were sold across the province from last night’s draw including the $70 million jackpot winning ticket,” the release reads in part.
“The winning jackpot ticket worth $70 million for Friday, April 19, 2024 Lotto Max draw was sold in Toronto!”
Other prizes upwards $1 million were additionally sold across Ontario, including two Maximillion tickets, a Lotto Max ticket that won the second prize, and two Encore tickets.
These tickets were sold in the Prince Edward, Hastings County area, as well as in Toronto and Mississauga.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
'I will forget you,' she told a man she met while travelling. She never did and they found unexpected love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was spending the holidays with family, travelling for the first time outside of her native country of Venezuela. 23 years later, they're still in love.
Verdun Airbnb listing taken down amid complaints, fines and frustration from neighbours
An Airbnb in Montreal's Verdun borough was the source of much frustration from neighbours who say there were constant parties at the location. It has been taken down from the app, but housing advocates remain upset about short-term rentals.
Winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket sold in Toronto
A winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in Toronto from last night's draw.
Man who set himself on fire outside Trump trial dies of injuries, police say
A man who doused himself in an accelerant and set himself on fire outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump is on trial has died, police said.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold
A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time.
Moscow says 50 Ukrainian drones shot down as attacks spark fires at Russian power stations
Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russia overnight, the Defence Ministry in Moscow said Saturday, in attacks that appeared to target the country's energy infrastructure.
A Nigerian chess champion plays the royal game for 60 hours - a new global chess record
A Nigerian chess champion and child education advocate played chess nonstop for 60 hours in New York City's Times Square to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal woman loses close to $25,000 in crypto platform scam
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
-
Verdun Airbnb listing taken down amid complaints, fines and frustration from neighbours
An Airbnb in Montreal's Verdun borough was the source of much frustration from neighbours who say there were constant parties at the location. It has been taken down from the app, but housing advocates remain upset about short-term rentals.
-
Iconic ninth floor Eaton Centre restaurant set to reopen in May
There was once a beautiful restaurant on the ninth floor of the former Eaton's department store. It closed 25 years ago, but many in Montreal still talk about it. Soon, Le 9ieme will open to diners once again.
Ottawa
-
Manor Park shooting leaves man dead, Ottawa police investigating
The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening on Birch Avenue.
-
Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
-
Ottawa is for the birds: Tips for birdwatching in the nation's capital
As springtime gets into bloom, birds that call Ottawa home are either migrating back to the area or becoming more active.
Northern Ontario
-
Flood warnings issued for Lake Nipissing shoreline
The North Bay-Mattawa Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have issued Flood warnings for the Lake Nipissing shoreline.
-
'I will forget you,' she told a man she met while travelling. She never did and they found unexpected love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was spending the holidays with family, travelling for the first time outside of her native country of Venezuela. 23 years later, they're still in love.
-
Vicious attack on a dog ends with charges for northern Ont. suspect
Police in Sault Ste. Marie charged a 22-year-old man with animal cruelty following an attack on a dog Thursday morning.
Kitchener
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
NDP leader likens Wilmot farmland grab to Greenbelt scandal
A controversial land acquisition proposed in Wilmot Township is once again in the spotlight, as Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles hosts a town hall in the community, calling the deal “eerily similar” to the Greenbelt scandal.
-
'I'm still shaking': Emotional victim impact statements shared after impaired double-fatal crash in Cambridge
It was an emotional day in court as close to a dozen people read victim impact statements to the man charged with impaired driving in a double-fatal Cambridge crash.
London
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
-
Earth Fest brings climate activists and nature lovers together
Ahead of Earth Day, various community groups banded together to clean up garbage in parks and along the banks of the Thames River.
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Windsor
-
ICYMI
ICYMI CTV News Windsor's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
-
$5K in tools stolen after garage break-in, Chatham-Kent police say
Thousands of dollars worth of tools were allegedly stolen from a garage in Chatham, according to police.
-
'My family’s suffering still hasn’t ended': Faint hope hearing evidence concludes with victim impact statements
A Windsor man convicted in a violent murder 20 years ago awaits ruling on bid for early parole.
Barrie
-
Charges laid in early morning crash on Highway 400
A man from Barrie is facing a slew of charges after an early morning crash on Highway 400 near Innisfil.
-
Driver charged after Highway 400 crash sends woman and child to hospital
One person has been charged following a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie Friday morning that sent a vehicle rolling into a ditch.
-
Some important safety reminders for boating season
Orillia OPP underscores the crucial need for boaters to verify their safety equipment before the upcoming boating season.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspects in two-year homicide investigation
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a two-year-old homicide.
-
Brandon man facing charges after attempting to stab officer
A 34-year-old man from Brandon, Man. is facing a number of charges after police said he attempted to stab an officer Friday evening.
-
Man arrested after February arson-theft incident at Red River College
Winnipeg police have charged a 23-year-old man in connection to an arson-theft incident at Red River College earlier this year.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia justice minister resigns following domestic violence comments
Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns has resigned, according to a short statement from Premier Tim Houston on Friday evening.
-
RCMP seek help identifying person of interest after arson in Back Bay, N.B.
The St. George RCMP is asking for help from the public in identifying a person of interest after an alleged arson at a wharf in Back Bay, N.B., on Thursday.
-
Man wanted on province-wide warrant in N.S. arrested
A man who was wanted on a province-wide warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.
N.L.
-
N.L. gardening store revives 19th century seed-packing machine
Technology from the 19th century has been brought out of retirement at a Newfoundland gardening store, as staff look for all the help they can get to fill orders during a busy season.
-
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
Protest averted as Newfoundland and Labrador premier helps reach pricing deal on crab
A pricing agreement has been reached between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for Newfoundland and Labrador's annual crab fishery to get started.
Edmonton
-
Spit, punches and bites: School support staff detail rising violence from students
A former educational assistant is calling attention to the rising violence in Alberta's classrooms.
-
New report suggests Alberta's emissions reduction plan made little progress in first year
Alberta has done little to advance its plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions a year after introducing it, an analysis suggests.
-
The House is on the brink of approving aid for Ukraine and Israel after months of struggle
The House is preparing in a rare Saturday session to approve US$95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies.
Calgary
-
Parts of Deerfoot Trail to close for spring cleanup Monday, Tuesday evening
Sections of Deerfoot Trail will be closed Monday and Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. to allow for spring cleanup work, the province said in a media release issued Saturday
-
AHS issues boil water advisory for Rocky View County
A boil water advisory was issued Friday night for residences supplied by Salt Box Coulee Waterworks System in Rocky View County.
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
Regina
-
Regina fire crews battle early morning blaze, 22 suites displaced
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
-
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter to prevent her from getting COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Gordon Jackson, a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, has been found guilty for contravention of a custody order.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation sending offer to a vote 'tactical move': labour scholar
Teachers have three weeks to consider how they’ll vote on an offer from the provincial bargaining committee. But where does the dispute go next?
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man facing multiple charges after break-in, stolen vehicle
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.
-
‘My family are all broken-hearted’: Grandfather of homicide victim speaks out
Saskatoon is grappling with the tragic death of 24-year-old Melissa Duquette, whose body was discovered on April 15. A day later, authorities confirmed her death as a homicide, sparking deep sorrow and calls for action within the community.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
Vancouver
-
First Nation solar farm in B.C. expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel a year
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
-
'I will forget you,' she told a man she met while travelling. She never did and they found unexpected love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was spending the holidays with family, travelling for the first time outside of her native country of Venezuela. 23 years later, they're still in love.
-
TSS Rovers FC replace Victoria Highlanders in Canadian Championship field
TSS Rovers FC are replacing the inactive Victoria Highlanders in this year's Canadian Championship and will face Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League in the preliminary round.
Vancouver Island
-
First Nation solar farm in B.C. expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel a year
A First Nation in central British Columbia will build what the federal government says will likely be the largest off-grid solar project in Canada.
-
'I will forget you,' she told a man she met while travelling. She never did and they found unexpected love
He decided to spend Christmas somewhere that wouldn't involve snowstorm disasters. She was spending the holidays with family, travelling for the first time outside of her native country of Venezuela. 23 years later, they're still in love.
-
'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold
A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time.