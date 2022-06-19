Will Ontario's right to disconnect law actually help improve work-life balance?

Will Ontario's right to disconnect law actually help improve work-life balance?

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?

With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton