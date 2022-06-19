Will Ontario's right to disconnect law actually help improve work-life balance?
Will Ontario's right to disconnect law actually help improve work-life balance?
Lise Jasmin appreciates the flexibility of her job as a community health nurse in Ottawa, but the mix of at-home and in-office work as well as varied scheduling makes it tough to fully disconnect when she's off the clock.
There's little clarity around what to do, for example, if a colleague working a later shift has a question, or whether she's expected to respond if someone emails her at 10 p.m.
Jasmin is eager to see how her workplace's new policy on disconnecting from work - now required by law as of this month for all Ontario employers with 25 or more staff - will address those grey areas.
“It's sometimes a lot of murky waters,” Jasmin said. “Having the policy in place is going to hopefully clear some of that up.”
Affected employers needed to have written policies in place by June 2. They have another 30 days after that to provide those to staff, so many workers like Jasmin are still waiting to see how they spell out expectations.
The new law has created buzz about its potential to give people peace of mind to tune out of digital communications at the end of the workday. But experts and stakeholders say it's too vague to really move the needle on work-life balance, particularly in the era of hybrid work.
Toronto employment lawyer Deborah Hudson said issues around work-life balance are important to address as hybrid work becomes a permanent feature of many workers' lives two years after the pandemic upended traditional norms.
But she said Ontario's law missed an opportunity to make a real impact because it doesn't stipulate what employers' policies should contain.
“The spirit and the idea I think are fantastic. It's just, what does this actually mean?” Hudson said.
Business owners had the same question ahead of the June 2 deadline.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business conducted a survey that found 33 per cent of small businesses with 25 or more employees said they were not aware they needed to have a disconnecting policy in place by then. Only 16 per cent of businesses said they had a policy in place by the deadline.
Julie Kwiecinski, director of provincial affairs for the CFIB, said she heard from many confused companies that they want to honour the law, but didn't get clear guidance on how to do that.
“It's kind of a double-edged sword, because on the one hand, you like the flexibility because you're not hamstrung,” she said.
“But on the other hand, it puts a business in a really precarious position, because then they're asking themselves, what do you have to put in this policy that will pass muster with an Employment Standards officer if they walked in the door and asked to see it?”
The Ministry of Labour said it didn't have data on how many eligible employers had prepared policies because they aren't required to file them.
Employers that fail to set up a policy could be fined, but the ministry is taking an “education first approach.”
The ministry said it has communicated information on the policy through email blasts, newsletters and on the government's website, and is planning more educational webinars.
Monte McNaughton, who introduced the legislation as labour minister, said in an interview that introducing a policy is in an employer's best interest.
“If you want to attract and retain talent - because that's a big challenge we have here in Ontario - you need to step up and have these policies and recognize that when people are done at the end of the day, they need to be off the clock and spending time with their families,” he said.
The Employment Standards Act - and therefore the right to disconnect policy requirement - doesn't apply to employees of the Crown, the ministry said. But McNaughton said just being more aware of the issue has made a difference in his own office.
“As soon as we introduced the legislation, I noticed a big difference,” he said. “People were, including myself, not hitting send on that email late at night or on weekends and saving it for for Monday morning.”
McNaughton said he wants to see the impacts of the law and if “further action” needs to be taken, the government will act. It will continue to amend labour laws, particularly to keep up with technological change, he said.
John Gross, who owns a climbing gym in Toronto, said it wasn't difficult to come up with a policy, and the process helped streamline operations by forcing a close look at areas where newer hires had been calling off-shift senior employees for help.
“Having this policy in place is driving a little more training to make them a little more self-sufficient, so that they don't need to call on people for day-to-day things,” he said. “It's helped us realize where we need to improve a little bit of our process.”
Other experts pointed out what they see as downsides of the law. David Doorey, a professor of work law at York University, said government descriptions of the policy as a “right to disconnect” are misleading because the law doesn't create any new rights for people.
He noted there are no ramifications if employers ignore their own disconnect policies. It also does not protect employees from being disciplined if they ignore off-the-clock communications, which he said makes the law in its current form “basically useless.”
“The best we can say for the law is that it might cause some employers to change their way of thinking about after-hours communications and that could be helpful for some workers,” Doorey said.
Jim Stanford, economist and director of the Centre for Future Work in Vancouver, said marketing it as a “right to disconnect” could be harmful for workers and that joining a union would do more to protect people.
Digital technology is part of the blurring of work and life, Stanford said, along with the “hyper-competitive” and precarious nature of many jobs, where there is “implicit pressure” to work outside normal hours to retain contracts or be promoted.
“In the absence of clear guidelines, and clear protections for workers, this abuse of workers' availability will get worse,” Stanford said.
- With files from Allison Jones
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada will invest $4.9 billion over the next six years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems.
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model be extended for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on translators.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Tory calls rash of shootings in Toronto 'extremely disturbing'
Toronto Mayor John Tory said a rash of shooting incidents on Sunday where eight people suffered gunshot wounds in the span of eight hours, including one confirmed homicide, across the city was 'extremely disturbing.'
OPINION | How much money do you need to live as a digital nomad?
With the world opening up, there’s been a renewed interest in travelling and working in different countries as a digital nomad. So how much money do you need to make it work abroad? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
More pay boosts possible this year amid tight labour market, inflation: experts
The combination of a fiercely competitive job market and the still-rising cost of living will likely lead to more companies boosting employee pay this year, experts say.
Montreal
-
A better solution to Bill 96? Fund English institutions to encourage French language, culture
It's no secret that Bill 96, Quebec's new French-language law, has created an abundance of turmoil in the province -- have it be among English-rights groups, health care professionals, educational experts and many others.
-
Delivery of most REM stations delayed until late 2024
Montreal and north shore transit users will have to exercise patience before being able to use the REM, as problems with the Mount Royal tunnel have pushed back the delivery of most stations to the end of 2024.
-
There is a shortage of 100,000 dwellings - houses, apartments and social housing units - across Quebec
An Quebec construction and habitation professional association (APCHQ) analysis unveiled Monday indicates that there is a shortage of no less than 100,000 housing units in Quebec.
London
-
Homes evacuated, schools 'shelter in place' after car damages gas meter
A damaged gas meter has prompted the evacuation of some homes in the area of Vermont Avenue near Buckingham Street, according to police.
-
Police seeking dash cam footage of Tillsonburg crash
Oxford OPP are hoping somebody out there has some dash cam or surveillance footage of a recent crash.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.
Kitchener
-
Transport truck rolls over on Hwy. 401 near Guelph, driver charged
A truck driver has been charged after a tractor trailer rolled over on eastbound Hwy. 401 near Guelph.
-
'Frenchsicle': Ketchup-flavoured popsicle to debut in Leamington
French's Ketchup is debuting a new limited-edition ketchup-flavoured popsicle in Leamington to celebrate the first week of summer.
-
Police seeking dash cam footage of Tillsonburg crash
Oxford OPP are hoping somebody out there has some dash cam or surveillance footage of a recent crash.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
-
Sudbury police searching for hit-and-run suspect, stolen vehicle
A Sudbury woman was seriously injured after being run over while trying to stop her car from being stolen, police say.
-
True North's newest, youngest pilot is taking the skies by storm
Meet the newest pilot behind the cockpit at True North Airways. Isabel Fredette, of Greater Sudbury, is only 18 years old and she has been hired to work the summer flying in between camps and carrying cargo.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa airport employees to begin job action Monday
Security screeners at 42 airports across the country, including Ottawa International Airport, are ditching the uniform and dressing casually in protest of working conditions and pay rates.
-
Final countdown to banning some single-use plastics in Canada begins today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says Canada will ban companies from importing or making plastic bags and Styrofoam takeout containers by the end of this year, their sale by the end of next year and their export by the end of 2025.
-
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada will invest $4.9 billion over the next six years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems.
Windsor
-
Alleged impaired boater crashes into break wall in Tecumseh
A Michigan man is charged after a boat struck a break wall in Tecumseh on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to charges
A 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'My client is innocent,' Paul Sadlon sexual assault case wraps up with verdict
Prominent Barrie, Ont. businessman Paul Sadlon was found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in 2019.
-
Storage units smouldering: Barrie Fire on scene
A storage-unit fire smouldered under the former Barrie Antiques Centre on Monday morning.
-
Barrie woman bequeaths estate to the dogs
A Barrie woman has donated her estate to save future golden retrievers from a cancer diagnosis.
Atlantic
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Security screeners stage 'Casual Monday' protest at Atlantic Canadian airports
Security screeners at 42 airports across Canada are taking job action Monday in protest of wages and working hours.
-
Voters in northern New Brunswick cast ballots in pair of provincial byelections
Voters in the northern New Brunswick ridings of Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are heading to the polls for a pair of byelections.
Calgary
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Showers and thundershowers line Calgary's 5-day forecast
Wet weather sticks around this week.
-
'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway
A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
Winnipeg
-
New
New | Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Travel rules in Canada have changed, dropping the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for domestic and outbound international travellers. As Canadians try to navigate the changes rules ahead of the busy summer travel season, CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current rules and what's to come.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
Vancouver
-
What B.C. is doing to manage monkeypox in the province, including who is eligible for the vaccine
Some major Canadian cities are using clinics to provide monkeypox vaccinations en masse, but there are no plans to do the same in communities in British Columbia for now.
-
Here's how warm it's expected to get in Metro Vancouver this week
Summer officially begins this week and with it, warmer weather is expected in Metro Vancouver.
-
Leader of traffic-disrupting protests fears his climate activism made him target for deportation
An international student leading a controversial civil resistance campaign to end old-growth logging in B.C. is fearful the Canada Border Services Agency is looking to deport him.
Edmonton
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm (not hot) start to summer
The week ahead features warm temperatures (except for Thursday) and is punctuated by an occasional shower risk.
-
Shoppers Drug Mart recalls infant formula sold in error
A recall warning on a Government of Canada website has been issued for several powdered infant formula products due to possible microbial contamination.