Wild food on the menu at this year's CNE

The CNE returns this Friday in full force and with it, a slate of carnival-worthy foods sure to shock and amaze your taste buds.

Offerings available this year include ketchup and mustard ice cream, deep fried coffee and giant 10-inch mozzarella sticks.

Those brave enough can try to foot-long taco or a flaming hot Cheetos smash burger – a cheeseburger with extra thick bacon and FHC smothered between two red hamburger buns made with flaming hot Cheetos.

Not to be outdone, other vendors are offering such fare as Krispy Kreme pulled pork – a pulled pork portion sandwiched between two glazed donuts; as well as Cinnamon Curd Crunch – deep-fried cheese curds topped with cinnamon sugar, cream cheese icing and cinnamon toast crunch.

If you want to enjoy fully, it’s best to pretend you have no idea what a calorie is. Nobody is giving out exact nutritional info, but as one vendor says, his treat is likely the equivalent of “10,000 steps at The Ex.”

Accounting for the same inflationary pressures hitting everyone, treats can be a little steep this year, running anywhere from around $4 for a deep-fried snickers bite to $20 for a light sabre cotton candy (Though you do get a toy to keep out of that deal). Some treats haven’t been priced yet.

But what’s a Carnival without a few outrageous snacks? Here’s a rundown of some of the offerings this year:

10” Giant Mozzarella sticks

A giant mozzarella stick for the ultimate cheese lover. If you doubt you’re getting enough cheese for your buck, just try stretching it out.

Deep Fried Snickers

Candy bar lovers can’t go wrong with this one. It’s a familiar snack, coated in pancake batter and deep fried.

Eva’s Mac and Cheese cones

A new twist on the Hungarian pastry cone, this vegan offering comes stuffed with butternut cashew mac & cheese, crispy jalapeños and pesto aïoli. Another variety comes with jerk mac & cheese with crispy plantains and jerk aïoli.

Croffles

Combining a croissant and a waffle, this dessert comes topped with soft ice cream options such as tiramisu, Oreo, chocolate banana or fruit.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Smash Burger and Burrito

Those with brave taste buds can try any one of three new creations featuring Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. There’s a cheeseburger with extra thick bacon and Cheetos smothered between two red hamburger buns, themselves made from Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

There’s also a chicken, beef, or pulled pork burrito stuffed with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, as well as a 24-hour-marinated fried chicken sandwich breaded with, you guessed it, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.