Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
In a statement released by her lawyers, Alisa Pogorelovsky says her husband Alan Kats – who also died in the shooting –"could not handle losing our life savings and that is what lead to this tragic event."
Police have identified the victims of Monday's shooting as 54-year-old Arash Missaghi and 44-year-old Samira Yousefi, but have not released the name of the 46-year-old shooter.
Court records detail how Pogorelovsky and her husband sued the two people killed in the shooting, and others, after losing $1.28 million in an alleged syndicated mortgage fraud.
Missaghi, one of the two victims, faced charges in 2018 for his alleged role in a complex mortgage fraud scheme valued at $17 million, an investigation police dubbed as Project Bridle path.
Pogorelovsky's statement says she found a note after the shooting written by her husband that explains "what he was thinking and why he acted as he did."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024.
NEW Canada's population tops 41 million
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint over Stonehenge monument
Two climate protesters were arrested Wednesday for spraying orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England, police said.
WestJet cancels some 40 flights in anticipation of strike by mechanics
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Why some scientists think extreme heat could be the reason people keep disappearing in Greece
The bodies of those who died still need to be examined to establish the precise cause of death, but authorities are warning people not to underestimate the impacts of the searing temperatures.
How did North Korean soldiers wander across the world's most heavily guarded border?
How did as many as 30 North Korean soldiers wander over the line separating North from South, causing South Korea to fire warning shots before the North Koreans withdrew? The short answer appears to be shrubbery.
2 French adolescents are accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, motivated by antisemitism
Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
BREAKING Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
Hundreds died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia amid intense heat, officials say
Hundreds of people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced intense high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, officials said Wednesday as people tried to claim their loved ones' bodies.
Heat linked to 470 deaths, 225 hospitalizations every summer in Quebec
High temperatures have a major detrimental impact on Quebec's health-care system, a team from the National Institute for Scientific Research (INRS) has shown, a finding more critical now given that these events are likely to multiply due to climate change.
Rent in Montreal rose by 27 per cent in 4 years: renters' group
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
Montreal seniors to be shuttled to malls as planned power outage going ahead during heat wave
A seniors home in Montreal's West Island will have to shuttle most of its residents to nearby shopping centres to stay cool in the middle of a blistering heat wave after Hydro-Quebec refused to postpone a planned power outage in the area.
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING It will be the hottest day of the year in Ottawa: Here's when the temperature will hit 34 C
The City of Ottawa is extending the swimming hours at six outdoor pools today and Thursday as the 'heat dome' is expected to bring temperatures of 34 C this afternoon. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, saying the "prolonged heat event" will continue through Thursday with "dangerously hot and humid conditions" expected.
These are the top 15 intersections for red light camera tickets in Ottawa so far in 2024
King Edward Avenue continues to be Ottawa's red light district, with more than 2,300 tickets issued for running red lights on the busy road in the first four months of the year.
16 things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
Hundreds cheer on Florida Panthers' Brandon Montour back home in Six Nations
With the Edmonton Oilers extending the Stanley Cup Finals another game, that means at least one more massive watch party back in Six Nations.
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
Cyclist struck in east London
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
Little interest in land deal with Farhi Holdings to move city hall to Richmond Street
The public may never know exactly why council distanced itself from an unsolicited proposal to relocate city hall to the heart of Downtown London.
Urn from Ohio found in St. Clair River
OPP are hoping the owner of an urn will come forward. The urn, containing ashes, was originally found in on January 9 in the St. Clair River.
SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
Alleged impaired driver charged after hit-and-run crash
Windsor police have arrested an alleged impaired driver after hit-and-run crash.
Heat warning could stretch into the weekend for Windsor-Essex
A prolonged heat event continues through Sunday with dangerously hot and humid conditions expected to continue. Daytime highs are expected to be 32 to 35 C with humidex values of 40 to 45.
Police investigation forces closure and evacuation of Barrie street
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several people were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
Two people in life-threatening condition after Hwy 12 crash
Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say involved an allegedly impaired driver.
One person seriously injured in e-bike collision in Barrie's south end
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
Proposed overhaul of Winnipeg Transit network met with pushback from Wolseley residents
A group of Wolseley residents wants the city to pump the brakes on its plan to revamp Winnipeg's transit network.
'It's always raining': Wet weather causing some problems for outdoor businesses
Gardeners and landscapers are asking Mother Nature for a break as Winnipeg and Manitoba have been pelted by a lot of rain recently, leading to concerns on the business front.
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
Some medications and heat waves don't mix, experts say precautions needed
As Central and Eastern Canada brace for the year's first heat wave, medical experts are warning of the particular health risks faced by people taking medications that can alter the body's response to extreme temperatures.
Rare blue lobster found by 82-year-old N.S. fisherman returned to the water
A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.
Newfoundland premier says Trudeau has shown 'willingness' to carbon tax alternatives
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the prime minister has 'shown a willingness to alternatives' to the controversial federal carbon pricing system.
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary Flames trade goalie Jacob Markstrom to New Jersey Devils: TSN
The Calgary Flames have reportedly traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils.
Watch: Recurring spider guest named by CTV Edmonton Morning Live viewer
A spider that has been hanging out on CTV News Edmonton's river valley sky cam has been named by a viewer.
Beltline resident accused of stabbing neighbours after verbal spat
Calgary police have laid charges in a stabbing at a Beltline apartment building earlier this week.
Calgary fire crews at 2-alarm fire in Bowness
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Bowness on Wednesday morning.
Replacement pipes arrive in Calgary to help in water main repairs
City of Calgary confirms two massive replacement pipes from San Diego have arrived in the city to ultimately be used in the ongoing repair work on a water main that broke earlier this month.
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
Proposed location for Moose Jaw landfill rejected by local RM
The City of Moose Jaw's proposed landfill location has been rejected by the city's neighbouring rural municipality (RM).
Solar power farm will reduce costs at Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant
Construction of a solar panel farm at Buffalo Pound Lake has been completed, the facility that is jointly owned by Regina and Moose Jaw will soon help reduce power costs at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
Sask. Mountie convicted of killing his lover sentenced to 11 years
A former Saskatchewan Mountie who shot and killed his lover has been handed an 11 year sentence.
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
LNG company plans to use 'floatel' near Squamish, B.C., without local permit
The company behind a natural gas project near Squamish, B.C., has withdrawn its application for a local permit to house workers in a converted cruise ship, and is instead pressing ahead on the basis of a provincial order.
Independent review of $3.86B North Shore wastewater plant coming: Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver will initiate an independent review of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant after estimated costs for the project ballooned to $3.86 billion.
Federal government decision expected on controversial B.C. fish farms
The federal government is expected to announce the way forward for fish farms along British Columbia's coast.