Widow takes OPP to court over declaration misconduct in her husband’s death was 'not serious'
A grieving widow is taking the Ontario Provincial Police to court as she challenges its decision to call the misconduct of an officer that contributed to her husband’s death “not of a serious nature” – a decision that denied her access to a public hearing in the case.
A CTV News investigation shows that the OPP has declared misconduct by its own officers not serious about 80 per cent of the time in the last five years, and sends identical paragraphs that don’t explain its reasoning in cases from neglect of duty to unlawful use of force.
Courtney D’Arthenay said she couldn’t believe she received a boilerplate letter informing her that the OPP would resolve her complaint without a hearing after an officer accidentally struck and killed her husband Tyler Dorzyk while speeding near Barrie in 2020.
“Going through life without Tyler is very difficult,” D'Arthenay said in an interview. “I’ve found it’s been getting worse with time and a huge part of that is due to the fact that I’m being told this isn’t serious. It’s not a big deal,” she said.
“I just don’t want someone else to be going through this when you’re already in a really horrible time. We can afford a little bit of respect and give people actual justification and reasons,” she said.
D’Arthenay launched a judicial review in Oshawa Superior Court last month, asking the court to declare the misconduct serious, which would allow her to participate in a disciplinary hearing, and widen the scope of possible disciplinary actions the officer, Const. Jaimee McBain, could receive.
It was only through the court application that they discovered the result of the disciplinary proceeding for McBain: non-disciplinary counselling, her application says.
Her lawyer, Justin Safayeni, said the OPP needs to explain its reasoning publicly.
“When you’re making that kind of consequential decision, the bare minimum that is required is a degree of transparency and explanation as to why you were making that decision. And we say that simply wasn’t provided in this case,” he said.
“Our concern is that the door was shut on that process in a way that was not explained. And we say that was not justifiable,” he said.
Dorzyk died around midnight on September 28, 2020, when he and a friend were walking across Highway 12 at Jones Road in Midland, Ontario. He was travelling to the city for work and crossed against the light in the rain in the dark.
An investigation found McBain was driving an unmarked SUV at the time, returning from getting coffee for another officer at a crime scene. She told investigators she didn’t see Dorzyk. She turned the vehicle around and tried to revive him.
McBain wasn’t charged criminally by the Special Investigations Unit, and the OPP didn’t press Highway Traffic Act charges. A photo from the SIU investigation shows a smashed windshield on the passenger’s side of the unmarked black SUV.
Another watchdog, the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) did find McBain committed discreditable conduct, saying she was speeding between 72 and 97 km/h, even though the speed limit had dropped from 80 km/h to 60 km/h in the run-up to the intersection, where Dorzyk was hit.
Questions from CTV News to Solicitor-General Michael Kerzner were referred to the OPP, which didn’t respond. The force has said in the past that the language of “not serious” is in the Police Services Act.
A freedom of information request shows that of 92 decisions from 2018 to 2022, 63 were declared “less serious” by the OPP, and 16 were declared “serious”. The OIPRD made a declaration in 13 cases.
That means that, when deciding on its own officers, the OPP declared misconduct not serious about 80 per cent of the time, the figures show.
CTV News also asked for several years’ worth of letters the OPP sent to complainants to inform them of the result in the case. In 20 letters, one paragraph was repeated verbatim. The paragraph reads:
“After careful consideration, on behalf of Commissioner Thomas Carrique, and in accordance with subsection 66(4) of the Police Services Act, it is my decision the misconduct was not of a serious nature and this matter can be addressed informally. In cases of substantiated misconduct I consider many mitigating and aggravating factors to determine the seriousness. These factors may include, but are not limited to: the public interest, intentions of the officer, consistency of dispositions, acknowledgement/remorse of the officer, any personal gain on behalf of the officer, a lack of understanding, the consequences/impact of the misconduct, employment history, deceit/dishonesty, duration of misconduct (single incident or protracted over time), rank and where the behaviour falls on the spectrum of misconduct. This does not in any way minimize the issue you have brought to our attention, but I feel this conduct can be managed without the necessity of holding a formal disciplinary hearing. Dealing with the matter informally includes a wide variety of possible corrective action and can involve such outcomes as but is not limited to: Non-disciplinary corrective discussion with the officers involved and training; Documentation in the officer’s personnel file; The loss of a number of paid hours from the officer involved; Or a combination of the above.”
In one letter, the paragraph was repeated twice, for two officers. In two other letters, only part of that paragraph was written.
The letters do not include details of the incidents, but describe the findings of substantiated misconduct in cases of neglect of duty, discreditable conduct, and unlawful use of force.
The boilerplate nature of the paragraphs are concerning, said the Ontario NDP’s critic for the solicitor-general, John Vanthof.
“For these families, this is the most traumatic thing that is likely going to happen to them in their lives. To get a form letter is not sufficient,” he said.
That paragraph was contained in the letter to D’Arthenay, who says she hopes that her suit prompts the OPP to reconsider cutting her out of the disciplinary process, but also to update its policies and take seriously its obligation to explain its decisions.
"One would hope that a victory in this case would send the broader message that this type of decision making at the very least has to be accompanied by a set of reasons and an explanation that leaves the recipient of these decisions and these letters in a position to understand what happened, even if they don't agree with it," Safayeni said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan
Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
Israel battles militants in Gaza's main cities, with civilians still trapped in the crossfire
Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in Gaza's two largest cities on Monday, with civilians still sheltering along the front lines even after massive waves of displacement across the besieged territory.
What did you Google in 2023? 'Barbie,' Israel-Hamas war among 2023's top internet searches
Google has released its "Year in Search," a roundup of 2023's top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Iowa man arrested in the death of a Nebraska Catholic priest
A man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a Catholic priest who was attacked over the weekend in a church rectory in a small Nebraska community, authorities said.
The Universite de Moncton will not be getting a new name
The board of New Brunswick's Université de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure.
Trump says he won't testify Monday at his New York fraud trial and sees no need to appear again
Donald Trump said Sunday he has decided against testifying for a second time at his New York civil fraud trial, posting on social media that he "VERY SUCCESSFULLY & CONCLUSIVELY" testified last month and saw no need to appear again.
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
Montreal
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Expect lots of rain in the Montreal area Sunday and Monday
Montreal, Laval and the South Shore can expect 10 – 20 millimetres of rain and about five centimetres of snow Sunday into Monday.
-
West Island clients seek refund from snow plow company that didn't show up
Dozens of families in the West Island are demanding their money back because the man they paid to do their snow removal never showed up to clear their driveways after the first snowstorm of the season.
London
-
Driver of fatal hit-and-run still at large
Via a video shared on social media, Norfolk County OPP have provided an update on their ongoing investigation into a hit-and-run that killed a 14-year-old boy.
-
Canadian high-school students' math skills are declining
New data shows while Canadian high school students rank among the top-performing of 81 countries in math, science, and reading, math scores in the country are steadily declining
-
Free toolkit addresses declining physical activity in Ontario classrooms
Researchers at Western University have created a free toolkit to address declining physical activity in Ontario classrooms.
Kitchener
-
Ukrainian newcomers struggle to find a home in Waterloo Region
Newcomers from Ukraine are having a hard time finding a new place to call home amid the ongoing housing crisis in Ontario.
-
Search for Smithers: Owner says missing parrot is 'very loved and very much missed'
A Cambridge woman is making a desperate plea for help in the search for her missing parrot who goes by the name Smithers.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
Northern Ontario
-
Provincial police launch sudden death investigation in Mississauga First Nation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating what they are calling a “sudden death” at a residence on Eli Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation, north of Blind River.
-
Indigenous services minister to table First Nations water bill as early as Monday
Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu is expected to table much-anticipated legislation to improve water quality in First Nations communities as early as Monday.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Slow progress on some systems delaying other elements of Trillium Line LRT prep: report
A report prepared for a joint meeting of Ottawa's Transit Commission and Light Rail Subcommittee suggests that slow progress on completing work on the signalling, train control, and communications systems on the Trillium Line is having a domino effect on other aspects of preparation.
-
Laying wreaths to remember the fallen
It was a sombre morning for Debbie Warren as she joined dozens at Beechwood Cemetery to remember Canada's fallen soldiers and veterans.
-
Flu season expected to peak over the holidays, but there's still time to get a vaccine
The flu season is underway and it is expected to peak over the holidays. Ontario's top doctor is warning people to get vaccinated before the holidays, as it takes up to two weeks for immunity from the shot to build.
Windsor
-
'We want to add light'. Chabad of Windsor celebrates Hanukkah with special menorah
A 'kindness menorah' was lit up Sunday at Devonshire Mall during a special ceremony that attracted dozens of people
-
Windsor City Council meets Monday: Here’s what’s on the agenda
Council will meet on Dec. 11, for their final meeting of 2023.
-
Right on schedule: West Windsor commuter street open to all traffic
Sandwich Street between Ojibway Parkway and Chappell Avenue is now fully open to all traffic.
Barrie
-
Barrie Curling Club advocates for its future with a new development planned nearby
The Barrie Curling Club continues to negotiate with the new developer of the old Barrie fairgrounds.
-
Toy Mountain campaign gets big boost from police's 'Weekend of Giving'
South Simcoe Police were out in full force over the weekend collecting donations for CTV's Toy Mountain campaign.
-
Barrie's Jewish community marks first Sunday of Hanukkah
Barrie's Jewish community gathered for a whole afternoon of activities on the first Sunday of a bittersweet Hanukkah.
Atlantic
-
Environment Canada issues Maritime weather warnings due to risk of damaging winds
Environment Canada has issued wind warning alerts for the Maritime provinces, with wind speeds set to pick up this afternoon.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this': Homeless farm community almost ready
At the end of a long country driveway a new beginning awaits for 21 individuals who need a fresh start in life.
-
The Universite de Moncton will not be getting a new name
The board of New Brunswick's Université de Moncton has decided not to change the school's name despite concerns about its connection to a problematic historical figure.
Calgary
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters defy police advice, change demonstration location
It’s been nine weeks of duelling protests in Calgary between Palestinian supporters and Israel supporters outside city hall and Olympic Plaza
-
Kiwanis Club gifts toys to hundreds of Calgary kids
On Sunday, 475 children and their families were invited by the Northmount Kiwanis Club to Toys R Us in Sunridge for a Christmas celebration.
-
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march on Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday morning to bring attention to the human rights crisis in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Winnipeg Ghostbusters celebrate record-breaking fundraising year for Children's Hospital
A fandom-fueled charity cosplay group is celebrating a landmark year of fundraising thanks to the generosity of Winnipeggers.
-
'Don't' wrap the gift': Holiday travel tips from industry officials
As we enter the busiest travel time of the year, industry officials are warning you to be extra prepared when travelling this holiday season, and don't wrap your presents until you get where you're going.
Vancouver
-
'I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life': B.C. woman says cancer spread after lengthy wait for chemo
A Vancouver Island woman who says her cancer spread while she waited month after month for chemotherapy is calling on the province to do better for patients like herself.
-
Watch: Dressed up dogs take over Metro Vancouver boardwalk
The rain didn’t stop dozens of dolled up dogs and their humans from parading down a Richmond boardwalk in their festive best on Sunday.
-
Pedestrian struck in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster were investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
-
Local rescue calls need for homes 'critical'
The Second Chance Animal Rescue Society says it's caring for an unprecedented number of animals.
-
Federal dental insurance program to be phased in over 2024, benefits to start in May
The new federal dental insurance plan will be phased in gradually over 2024, with the first claims likely to be processed in May, government officials said ahead of a formal announcement scheduled for Monday morning.