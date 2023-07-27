Why this Toronto millennial dumpster dives for groceries
A Toronto millennial is dumpster diving for most of her groceries, and this is why she’s opting to go binning before buying.
Julia Pak, 37, has been pilfering through trash bins, finding food, makeup, and the occasional electronic (like a brand new Samsung refrigerator) behind grocery stores, pharmacies and strip malls throughout Toronto for about 20 years.
“At first, when I started doing it, I was doing it for my own reasons, I was poor at the time,” Pak told CTV News Toronto. “I just kept on doing it on and off since then because why would I pay for something if I knew I could get it for free.”
She typically unearths fruits, vegetables, and other food items – excluding dairy and raw meat during the summer – and takes her finds home or donates them to her local community fridge.
Some of the finds Julia Pak found dumpster diving in Toronto. (Courtesy of Julia Pak)
While there were times Pak said she relied on dumpster diving, she now mixes in buying groceries each month.
“Mostly I balance it out, so I spend money on milk and stuff nowadays,” she said, adding she typically saves between $45 and $150 a month.
Many Canadians are seeking ways to save at the grocery store as concerns surrounding elevated prices show no sign of slowing, after seeing exorbitantly priced chicken breast and “shrinkflation” tactics plaguing packaged items.
A Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for June revealed Canadians are still seeing higher grocery prices, with grapes, for example, taking the steepest price jump skyrocketing 30 per cent from May to June.
While it showed an inflation rate of 2.8 per cent year-over-year, CPI noted “Canadians continued to see elevated grocery prices (9.1 per cent).”
“We’re seeing the food inflation drop slowly,” Sylvain Charlebois, a professor and director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, told CTV’s Your Morning July 19. “As consumers, we should expect more deals but we shouldn’t be expecting food prices to drop.”
Pak said she isn’t diving as a way of dealing with inflation, but more so to prove that it is another viable option to find food and other goods.
“I wouldn’t say that it’s for everybody, but if you are having a hard time, I understand that you might see this as an option – and that’s part of the reason why I started creating these [TikTok] videos,” she said.
Pak only recently started posting on TikTok about her finds throughout the city – sharing where she is, where the dumpsters are in that area and what she finds. She also shares tips on when is the best time to go diving (typically at night), and what to look out for.
“I’m just pointing out that it’s one option in terms of many but I would never advocate that somebody go into a store and steal,” she said. “But if you’re in need of food, definitely this is a viable option.”
IS IT LEGAL TO DUMPSTER DIVE?
In a 2009 Supreme Court of Canada decision, R. v. Patrick, it was decided individuals do not have a reasonable expectation of privacy in their garbage, noting if bags are “within easy reach of anyone walking by” the trash would be considered abandoned. However, if garbage is placed at or within reach of the property’s lot line, like if it’s placed on a porch or inside a garage, it would not be considered abandoned.
In Toronto, a spokesperson for the Municipal Licensing and Standards told CTV News Toronto in a statement there are no explicit bylaws for dumpster diving in the city.
However, sifting through garbage on private properties is considered trespassing.
“If it’s on public property, they can’t really charge you with trespassing,” Pak said. “I’ve never once been hassled or whatever for trespassing.”
HOW SAFE IS IT?
David Miller, a Carleton University professor for the department of chemistry specializing in food safety, told CTV News Toronto there are a lot of variables to consider about whether a food item is particularly safe to eat or not.
“It really does depend on you really looking at it with some knowledge, rather than learning the hard way,” Miller said.
Take an onion with some blackish mold on it, for example. Miller said if it’s not soft and you can cut it off from the outer layer, then you can use it. However, Miller said an orange with black mold inside would pose quite a bit of risk. Miller pointed to Eat or Toss, an online data base, as a resource to answer various visual types of questions about when something is safe to eat.
“There’s both a risk from fungus itself, some people are allergic to it – the common fungi that grows on fruit and vegetables – but also because they make poisons, and sometimes you might get enough to make you sick,” Miller said.
Miller said to would avoid meats and milk, but that dried goods from the trash should be fine so long as the packaging is in tact.
With files from CTV News’ Natasha O’Neill
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New cabinet National Security Council will set 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the newly-announced National Security Council will be in charge of 'overseeing' and setting the 'strategic direction' for emerging challenges Canada is 'increasingly facing.'
It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientists
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Arizona teen Alicia Navarro missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who disappeared nearly four years ago is now confirmed to be safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said. Alicia Navarro, 18, showed up alone in a small town about 64 kilometres from the Canadian border, 1,609 kilometres from her home state.
Trump is winning the political battle but mounting legal challenges will see him ultimately lose the war: analyst
Donald Trump now wields the trifecta; sitting atop the national polls, early state polls, and the vaunted money race. Yet, leading in the political race could be a pyrrhic victory for the former U.S. president, political analyst Eric Ham says.
Here are 5 things to know about heat warnings in Canada
The temperature that leads to a heat warning in one province could be lower than the temperature that triggers an alert in another part of the country. Here's what to know about heat warnings in Canada.
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O'Connor's protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic
In 1992, Sinead O'Connor destroyed a photo of Pope John Paul II on U.S. national television. The pushback was swift, turning the late Irish singer-songwriter's protest of sex abuse in the Catholic Church into a career-altering flashpoint.
Are you helping Canada battle wildfires this season? We want to hear from you
Wildfires have spread across the country since the start of the worst wildfire season Canada has ever seen. If you're on the frontlines, battling Canada’s wildfires, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Woman, 12-year-old daughter found dead in double homicide: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Sign outside Quebec Ukrainian summer camp vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti
Officials who run a summer camp north of Montreal for Ukrainian children say one of its signs has been vandalized with pro-Russian graffiti.
-
Supreme Court declines to hear Tony Accurso's appeal in Quebec corruption case
The Supreme Court of Canada has declined to hear Quebec contractor Tony Accurso’s ultimate appeal to avoid jail.
London
-
Suspect charged after damage at Dimi's Greek House in downtown London
After reviewing the surveillance and with help from the Community Foot Patrol Unit, a suspect was found and arrested.
-
OPP say 'edged weapon' used in road rage incident
Around 12:45 p.m., OPP responded to a call on Line 36 in Perth East where they said an “edged weapon” was displayed to another motorist.
-
LHSC implements state-of-the-art eHub information system
The goal of the program is to, break down barriers between hospitals and community care providers with a first of its kind and state of the art health information exchange system.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener weapons investigation leads to increased police presence
Kitchener residents can expect an increased police presence in the area of Ardelt Avenue due to a weapons investigation.
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
It's possible July could be the hottest month in 120,000 years: climate scientists
July is likely to be the hottest month ever, according to just-released data from climate scientists.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man awarded $75K in defamation suit after ex-spouse attacks him on social media
A northern Ontario woman who made several untrue statements about her former spouse on social media has lost a defamation suit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
-
Elliot Lake man, 82, arrested for sexual assault
A senior in Elliot Lake has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident Wednesday at an apartment building.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's Centretown
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the corner of Bank Street and Lisgar Street at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
-
POLLS CLOSE AT 9 PM
POLLS CLOSE AT 9 PM | Today is byelection day in Kanata-Carleton
Voters in west Ottawa head to the polls today to elect a new MPP to send to Queen's Park.
Windsor
-
Cold case murderer identified publicly: Windsor police
Windsor police are publicly identifying the individual they say is responsible for the 2000 cold case murder of Windsor resident Carol Christou.
-
Four people arrested after 'gun-related incident' in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested four people and seized two loaded firearms after a “gun-related incident” on the east side of the city.
-
'From the get-go, it's in his blood': Car enthusiasts asked to join funeral procession
The family of a George Fedak, a man with a passion for classic cars, is asking other car and motorcyclists to join in the funeral procession.
Barrie
-
22-year-old Etobicoke man tries to run away after causing crash on Hwy 400: OPP
Provincial police say a driver took off running after causing a collision on Highway 400 in Barrie on Thursday.
-
'That wasn't a CF-18, it was a cyclist': Cyclist fined $180 for blowing through stop sign
Police remind cyclists that road signs apply to them as much as any road user after handing one individual a hefty fine for rolling through a stop sign in a community safety zone.
-
OPP investigates serious collision on Highway 10
Police ask witnesses to a serious collision on Highway 10 in Caledon earlier this week to come forward as they continue to investigate what happened to cause the crash that injured several people.
Atlantic
-
'Crews are working around the clock': N.S. has so far repaired 500 sections of roads damaged by torrential rain storms
Nova Scotia has so far made repairs to about 500 sections of roadways damaged by last weekend’s torrential rain and flooding, the Department of Public Works said Thursday.
-
Risk of downpours, thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning in Nova Scotia
A special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Thursday for Nova Scotia calls for rain totals of 20 to 40 mm with possibly higher amounts in thunderstorms Thursday evening into Friday morning.
-
Three dead, two injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Jemseg, N.B.
New Brunswick RCMP say three people are dead and two others are injured following a multi-vehicle collision outside of Jemseg Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Proposed changes could force some Calgarians to store bins in garages, sheds
Calgarians living in certain parts of the city could soon be forced to store their waste bins in their garage or shed on non-collection days.
-
Polar bears from Winnipeg moving to Calgary Zoo this fall
The Calgary Zoo will welcome two polar bears this fall.
-
Fuel truck rolls, spills diesel into storm drain in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway after a twin-axel fuel truck rolled onto its side in the northeast, spilling most of its fuel into a storm drain.
Winnipeg
-
Potential tornado touchdown being investigated following Manitoba storms
Grapefruit-sized hail was observed in Manitoba communities following a significant thunderstorm Wednesday night, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) investigates a possible tornado touchdown.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized following arrest of protester
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg was vandalized late Tuesday evening.
-
Abuse found in Manitoba care homes; province to disband vulnerable persons office
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s wildfire, drought conditions 'largely unchanged' after recent rainfall, officials say
Recent rainfall gave B.C.'s firefighters a welcome reprieve from this year's historic wildfire season, but appears to have done little to improve conditions.
-
Night 2 of Vancouver's Celebration of Light: Team Mexico dazzles spectators
On the second night of the Celebration of Light, Vancouver's annual fireworks festival, tens of thousands of people descended upon English Bay.
-
B.C. judge approves 'hasty sale' of 1,200 kg of cannabis after CRA threatened to destroy company's product
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has approved the bulk sale of more than 1,200 kilograms of cannabis by a company after the Canada Revenue Agency threatened to destroy it.
Edmonton
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
-
Police warn of man accused of sexually assaulting homeless women
Edmonton police have charged a 60-year-old Edmonton man in connection with two sexual assaults against women, and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Edmonton adds 3 additional transit outreach teams with goal of making ETS safer
The city says its complement of Community Outreach Transit Teams (COTT) has been expanded from four to seven teams.