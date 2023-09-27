Whoever wins the Toronto Blue Jays' September 50/50 is expected to snag the largest grand prize in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays’ Care Foundation's Super September 50/50 grand prize is set to be the largest in major league baseball history and will turn the winner into an overnight multi-millionaire.

As of Wednesday, total September 50/50 sales have reached $3,290,000. The sum reached by the end of the month will be awarded to the draw's grand prize winner.

Runner-ups will be eligible to win autographed memorabilia, an all-inclusive vacation, and a year’s worth of groceries.

From May to August, Jays' Care draws a 50/50 winner each homestand game, but with September comes "mega jackpot" season, when sales are combined throughout the entire month.

There are four days left to buy a ticket for the draw. Ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.

PLAYOFF ODDS GOOD: FAN ANALYTICS

The Blue Jays kicked off their final homestand of the season Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to the Yankees.

Still, all signs point to Toronto playing baseball into October. The odds of the Jays clinching a wild card spot look good at 95.2 per cent, according to baseball analytics website FanGraphs.com.

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder's George Springer, left, Daulton Varsho, center and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate after the Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)