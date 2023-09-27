Toronto

    • Whoever wins the Toronto Blue Jays' September 50/50 is expected to snag the largest grand prize in MLB history

    The Toronto Blue Jays’ Care Foundation's Super September 50/50 grand prize is set to be the largest in major league baseball history and will turn the winner into an overnight multi-millionaire.

    As of Wednesday, total September 50/50 sales have reached $3,290,000. The sum reached by the end of the month will be awarded to the draw's grand prize winner. 

    Runner-ups will be eligible to win autographed memorabilia, an all-inclusive vacation, and a year’s worth of groceries.

    From May to August, Jays' Care draws a 50/50 winner each homestand game, but with September comes "mega jackpot" season, when sales are combined throughout the entire month.

    There are four days left to buy a ticket for the draw. Ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on Oct. 1.

    PLAYOFF ODDS GOOD: FAN ANALYTICS

    The Blue Jays kicked off their final homestand of the season Tuesday with a 2-0 loss to the Yankees.

    Still, all signs point to Toronto playing baseball into October. The odds of the Jays clinching a wild card spot look good at 95.2 per cent, according to baseball analytics website FanGraphs.com. 

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder's George Springer, left, Daulton Varsho, center and Kevin Kiermaier celebrate after the Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Navigating Canada's real estate landscape: A guide for new immigrants

    Navigating Canada's real estate market can be daunting for new immigrants, especially amid an affordable housing crisis. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew outlines the documentation newcomers will need to rent or purchase a home in Canada, and some key expenses to budget for.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News