Who is the leader of the Green Party of Ontario? A Q&A with Mike Schreiner
Mike Schreiner’s love of nature was fostered on a grain farm in rural Kansas where he spent his childhood. He says the time spent in rural America instilled his desire to protect land and water.
After moving to Ontario in the 1990s, Schreiner started a local organic food business, before becoming involved with the provincial Green Party and eventually becoming the party's leader in 2009.
In 2018, Schreiner made Ontario history by securing the first seat for the provincial Greens in his riding of Guelph. At the time, he vowed to hold incoming Premier Doug Ford to account on environmental issues.
Now, Schreiner says he is fighting to correct what he calls a failure to adequately address the climate crisis.
With the Ontario election officially underway, Schreiner's been campaigning the province in his electric vehicle. The Greens’ recently-released platform is focused around three main issues: climate change, affordability and mental health.
Taking a break from the campaign trail, Schreiner sat down with CTV News Toronto to talk about his priorities, the future of the Ontario Greens, and his go-to caffeinated beverage.
This is what the party leader had to say.
Q: What is your number one issue on the campaign trail?
"The housing affordability crisis is the issue that comes up over and over again. We have a whole generation of young people in particular who are wondering if they'll ever be able to find a house they can afford, let alone a house they can afford near where they work.
I'm really proud that the Ontario Greens have put forward a housing affordability strategy many have called a masterclass plan in delivering the solutions that people need.
[We] also address people's other affordability concerns – rising food and fuel prices, making sure we build communities that don't force people to commute long distances, which is very expensive, and also helping people to electrify their transportation."
Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner speaks to candidates at a campaign event in Kitchener, Ont. on Sunday, April 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
Q: In the last year, the Green Party Of Canada has hit a number of roadbumps. Conversely, the provincial greens secured their first seat in the last election. How do you intend to position the Ontario Greens, strengthen the brand and move the vision forward?
"I think most commentators would say the Ontario Greens have punched well above our weight at Queen's Park and have been really the most effective opposition party. We want to leverage that into additional seats.
We're going into this campaign having record fundraising and a strong diverse slate of candidates in every riding across the province.
We’re going to run the biggest best campaign we've ever run."
Q: The pandemic has seemed to throw a wrench in the momentum of the climate movement, quite literally by banning large gatherings but also by taking up space in people's minds as a primary issue -- what needs to happen in Ontario to revitalize the climate movement?
"First of all, it's obvious people needed to focus on the immediate health crisis that we're facing. In the same way we need to follow evidence-based data to address the pandemic, we need to do the same thing with the climate crisis.”
In a world where sometimes there isn't a lot of hopeful news – look at recent heat deaths, the flooding, the extreme weather events – the hopeful news, for me, is that Ontario is well-positioned to be a global leader in the new climate economy, creating new careers and better job opportunities for people that enable us to crush climate pollution, while at the same time building a prosperous economy.
Living in a clean community with less pollution, where you don't have to commute such long distances, that's just a better quality of life, so we can address the climate crisis, improve people's quality of life, address their affordability concerns, and make sure Ontario has a strong economy – if we have the political policies and the vision in place to be a global leader in the new climate economy."
Q: How will your party, and you as Premier, lead us out of the pandemic if elected?
"We need a government that's going to show leadership – that's going to follow the science, respect the data, work with the public health experts, and clearly communicate to the people of Ontario what our goals and objectives are and what needs to be done to keep people safe.
The current Ford government has turned a blind eye to COVID-19 recently, which really fits their pattern throughout this pandemic. They've been responding and reacting to the crisis, rather than getting out ahead of it, which I think would have led to less lockdowns and less disruptions in our lives."
Q: What’s your biggest concern surrounding Ontario’s pandemic strategy at the moment?
"My biggest concern right now is our schools – we're seeing pretty significant outbreaks right now and shortage of education workers, because COVID-19 is really running throughout schools.
At the end of the day, I don't want to see our schools or economy shut down again. [The Greens are] making sure we utilize the tools we have to prevent that from happening again, so we can ensure we're protecting people's lives and livelihoods."
Q: Why should voters choose the Green Party on non-climate issues over the NDP or Liberals?
"The Ontario Greens are about putting people before politics and approaching politics differently.
One of the ways we do that is collaborating across party lines. When it comes to addressing the housing affordability crisis, and the mental health challenges people are facing, having evidence-based policies, driven by best practice, and being honest with people about how we're going to pay for it are the kinds of solutions that people need to solve old problems.
The three old, blind parties have really failed to adequately address [those issues] and we're going to be very honest with people about how we would provide the solutions they need and how we would pay for it."
Q: As the leader of a party that centres environmentalism, how do you deal with climate-change induced anxiety?
I sometimes feel incredibly frustrated at Queen's Park – partly because the current government has done so much to dismantle vital climate action plans and environmental protections. Sometimes, I'm the only person in the legislature talking about it and continually raising the issue
But, when I have conversations, especially with young people, they give me strength and energy and inspiration to keep pushing for a better future and to know that my voice makes a big difference.
You know, I couldn't live with myself if I didn't do everything I could to ensure that we were in a position to do our fair share in addressing the climate crisis and ensuring that my daughter – and everyone across this province – has a hopeful, liveable future.
Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner speaks to candidates at a campaign event in Kitchener, Ont. on Sunday, April 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins
WHO IS MIKE SCHREINER?
Q: Why’d you run for office?
"A better future."
Q: Favourite natural area of Ontario?
"Temagami."
Q: Name one thing you love about your riding?
"Walking along the Speed River."
Q: What was your pandemic pastime?
"Going for hikes through the Guelph trails with my family."
Q: What was the last book you read or movie/TV show you’ve binged?
"Don’t Look Up."
Q: What’s your go-to caffeinated beverage or must-have snack on the campaign trail?
"Locally-roasted coffee and dark chocolate almonds."
Q: In one sentence - why should people vote Green?
"Because we're going to deliver real solutions to the major challenges people confront in our province."
Background
This profile is one of a three-part series spotlighting Ontario's main party leaders. CTV News Toronto reached out to Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford on multiple occasions, but his party declined an interview request. Responses have been edited for clarity and concision.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
From Poilievre's banking pledges to absent climate talk, former PM Campbell questions direction of Conservative Party
Amid discussions about the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party, former Prime Minister Kim Campbell says without leadership on policies such as climate change, the party's identity will remain in question.
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east
Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine's second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow's forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country's eastern industrial heartland. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was 'entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.'
Joly says Canada ready to help export Ukraine's grain as 'millions' could face famine
The Group of Seven leading economies warned Saturday that the war in Ukraine is stoking a global food and energy crisis that threatens poor countries, and urgent measures are needed to unblock stores of grain that Russia is preventing from leaving Ukraine.
Israel police to investigate conduct at journalist's funeral
Israeli police decided on Saturday to investigate the conduct of their officers who attacked the funeral of a slain Al Jazeera journalist, causing mourners to briefly drop the casket during the ceremony in Jerusalem.
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
India has banned exports of wheat effective immediately, citing a risk to its food security, partly due to the war in Ukraine.
City of Kenora issues evacuation order to some residents due to overland flooding
The City of Kenora is asking some residents to vacate their homes immediately due to overland flooding in the city.
Canada faces floods, record-breaking heat, snow and wildfires on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th was a weird weather day for Canada, with provinces experiencing everything from a record-breaking heatwave to spring snow, flooding and wildfires.
U.S. baby formula shortage fuelling spike in milk bank interest
The U.S. baby formula shortage has sparked a surge of interest at milk banks around the U.S. with some mothers offering to donate breast milk and desperate parents calling to see if it's a solution to keep their babies fed.
Skittles maker says thin metal strands possibly embedded in candy or loose in bag
Mars Wrigley Canada has announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES Gummies, STARBURST Gummies and LIFE SAVERS Gummies after customers reported finding very thin metal strands embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.
Montreal
-
Protesters against French-language law set to march to Quebec premier's office in Montreal
Some Montreal streets in the downtown core will be blocked Saturday morning as protesters will march against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.
-
Off with the mask: Quebec becomes last province to lift COVID-19 masking health order
Quebec was the first province in Canada to impose a mask mandate after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and on Saturday, it became the last province to allow residents to go maskless in most indoor public places.
-
Convoy of school buses headed to Quebec City protested inadequate financing
Almost 100 school buses are making a yellow line on Highway 40 as drivers and owners of school bus companies head to the National Assembly in Quebec City with demands for better financing of school bus transportation.
London
-
Multiple motorcycle crashes, one fatal, reported near Port Dover
Provincial police responded to multiple crashes involving motorcycles, as tens of thousands of people attended a Friday the 13th rally in Port Dover.
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
-
The plan to redevelop former psychiatric hospital lands revealed
It’s an opportunity as big as the property itself. London’s newest neighbourhood — to be built on the site of the former London Psychiatric Hospital — will be a mix of housing types within the established part of the city.
Kitchener
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Brantford
A motorcycle rider has been injured following a single vehicle crash in Brantford.
-
Two dead, one seriously hurt after crash on major Cambridge Road
Two people are dead and one has been seriously injured following a crash on a major road in Cambridge.
-
Over 100,000 converge on Port Dover, Ont. for Friday the 13th biker rally
Large crowds converged on Port Dover, Ont. Friday as motorcycle enthusiasts gathered for Friday the 13th.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Theatre Centre handover is not a unanimous choice
Some people in the Sudbury theatre community are not happy with Yes theatre’s move to run operations.
-
Tips for Canadian parents who may be facing a baby formula shortage
A serious infant formula shortage in the United States caused by a major recall has left American parents going to great lengths to ensure they have enough supply for their babies, leaving some wondering if the same could happen in Canada.
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Ottawa
-
One more scorcher before rain starts to fall
Another record-breaking high temperature is in the forecast for Ottawa but cooler temperatures and rain are on the way.
-
Ottawa gas prices hit new record high
Ottawa motorists driving around on this hot spring day will be paying a record amount to fill up the tank, after gas prices surpassed $2 a litre for the first time ever.
-
Ottawa students, parents outraged at 'humiliating' high school dress code blitz
Students at an Ottawa high school are protesting after teachers and staff conducted a dress code 'blitz' that students said left them feeling degraded and humiliated.
Windsor
-
LaSalle Police kick off Police Week early
LaSalle police had a head start to police week Saturday with a community meet and greet and classic vehicle display.
-
Liberals stand behind candidate after NDP calls for his removal over 2004 op-ed
The leader of the Ontario Liberals says he has no plans on removing one of its candidates from the party, following another round of calls from the NDP to do just that.
-
McKee Park improvement work to begin this month
McKee Park visitors can expect short-term trail and greenspace closures as the city begins improvement work following a weather delay.
Barrie
-
Ontario Liberal leader makes second visit to Barrie Friday
Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca made his second visit of the provincial campaign to Barrie on Friday.
-
Wasaga Beach aims to sell portions of beachfront to developer
Beach Drive in Wasaga Beach is under sand again this year and closed to traffic as plans to revitalize the strip inches one step closer.
-
Pain at the pumps as gas prices expected to jump over the weekend
Motorists feel the pain at the pumps with the price of regular gas nearly tripling since the start of the pandemic, with another jump expected this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Musquodoboit area grows in size; crews return to scene Saturday
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit area has grown more than three times in size since The Department of Natural Resource's (DNR) last update on Friday.
-
'We’re scraping the bottom of the barrel': Tenants search for reasonable rental units in Halifax
Abby Tucker has been on a hunt for a new apartment for months but keeps coming up empty. Rents are higher than she’s ever seen and the demand is “crazy,” she says.
-
Nova Scotia group starts petition to ban recreational fireworks
A group in Nova Scotia has started a petition in hopes of putting an end to recreational fireworks.
Calgary
-
Alberta RCMP arrest 5 people in death of Lane Tailfeathers
Alberta RCMP say they've arrested five people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Fort Macleod man last summer.
-
Fire department extinguishes car fire in southwest Calgary
The Calgary Fire Department says it is investigating a fire that broke out in a vehicle parked near a southwest business.
-
Alberta’s only female cardiovascular surgeon files human rights complaint against AHS
Dr. Teresa Kieser, Alberta's sole female cardiovascular surgeon, has filed a human-rights complaint against Alberta Health Services, alleging years of gender-based inequities.
Winnipeg
-
Extreme wind caused power outages, damaged Richardson Building sign
Extreme winds that blew through Manitoba Friday caused outages across the province and damaged the Richardson Building sign in Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba looks to crack down on people using hotels for human trafficking
The province is cracking down on people who use hotels and taxis for human trafficking.
-
NASA shares satellite image of Manitoba flood
Severe flooding that has displaced thousands of people in southern Manitoba has reached out of this world levels.
Vancouver
-
Emergency alert system in B.C. to be in place for extreme heat in June: minister
British Columbia's public safety minister says an automated alert system will be in place in June to notify residents of dangerously high temperatures like last year's fatal heat dome.
-
Driver dead after collision involving hot rod in Langley city
A driver is dead after his classic car collided with a van in Langley Friday afternoon.
-
Richmond horse stable owner in heated feud with neighbour
A dispute in Richmond between a horse stable and its neighbour is getting ugly. The owner of Blue Meadow Farm claims his neighbour is breaking several bylaws, and in doing so, causing major issues for his horses and riders.
Edmonton
-
Brewster Inc. faces 8 provincial charges after fatal Columbia Icefield rollover
The provincial government announced that the company offering tours of the Columbia Icefield faces eight charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act relating to the fatal July 2020 rollover.
-
New provincial political party says it represents 'overlooked' Albertans
A new party will be listed on the ballot when Albertans go to the polls in the next general provincial election.
-
Decisive Game 7 in Edmonton is 'what dreams are made of': Smith
For goalie Mike Smith, this is what the NHL playoffs are all about.