Who could run to replace John Tory? Here's what we know

John Tory announced plans to step down as mayor of Toronto Friday after admitting to having an affair with a former member of his staff.

The announcement shocked residents, many of whom voted for Tory as mayor for a third term in 2022. Now, Torontonians have been left wondering: who will replace him?

Here's a look at some of the potential candidates:

Gil Penalosa

Gil Penalosa, who finished in second place in the 2022 municipal election, has announced his intention to run for mayor of Toronto after John Tory resigns.

Penalosa, who earned roughly 18 per cent of the vote, told CP24 Saturday morning that he plans to toss his hat in the ring for a second time.

“Yes, because nothing has changed in the last 100 days,” he said, pointing to his plan to make Toronto more “affordable, equitable, and sustainable for everyone.”

Calling what has occurred a “transformative 24 hours for our city,” the Colombia-born urbanist said he made a commitment to the 100,000 or so people who voted for him last fall and he intends to keep it.

“I had more votes than the five top counselors together. So I do think that there is a responsibility with them,” Penalosa said, adding, while the news of Tory’s resignation is shocking, the focus should be on what’s going to happen with the city over the next four years. He pointed to the need for safer streets as well as his plan to replace the Gardiner East with an at-grade boulevard.

Despite the new “strong mayor” powers given to Toronto through provincial legislation, which allows bylaws to be enacted with the support of a minority of councillors, Penalosa said he will not approve measures without at least half of council's support.

I’ll be running for mayor of Toronto. Together, we can create an affordable, equitable, sustainable city, a Toronto for Everyone. Please share. pic.twitter.com/lKJkHcwVm4 — Toronto for Everyone with Gil Penalosa (@Penalosa_G) February 11, 2023

Blake Acton

Former 2022 election candidate Blake Acton, who finished fourth with 8893 votes, has also declared his intention to run an the upcoming mayoral byelection. Acton said on Twitter that he wants a "clean and safe" city.

"No drama, No empty promises, No back room deals, No violent streets, No filthy streets," he wrote.

Ari Goldkind

Defence Lawyer Ari Goldkind, who famously represented the Maple Leaf Gardens sex offender Gordon Stuckless, stated to CP24 Sunday that he intended to run for mayor if the opportunity was presented.

Goldkind ran for mayor of Toronto in 2014, finishing in fourth place

Chloe Brown

Chloe Brown, who also ran in the last municipal election and came in third place, told CTV News Toronto Saturday she also may run.

“[There’s] a lot of buzz right now,” she said. “I’m seriously thinking about it.”

Brown ran against Tory, Penalosa, Acton, Sarah Climenhaga, and Stephen Punwasi, among others, in the 2022 municipal election, garnering 34,821 votes.

Josh Matlow

Matlow has served as councillor for Toronto-St. Paul's since 2010.

Matlow has not yet made any formal decision or indication that he will run, instead stating on Twitter he remains focused on “delivering an improved budget” at a special city council meeting planned for Wednesday.

“We cannot let what happened distract our focus,” he said.

“I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure that every Torontonian has a warm place to go, the TTC is truly safe and reliable, we address the roots of health and safety of our communities, repair our crumbling infrastructure and roads, and finally make the necessary investments in well-maintained parks and services residents rely on.”

We cannot let what happened distract our focus from delivering an improved budget this Wednesday. I will continue working with my colleagues to ensure that every Torontonian has a warm place to go, the TTC is truly safe and reliable, we address the roots of health and safety of… — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) February 11, 2023

Michael Ford

Peter Graefe, an associate professor of political science at McMaster University, said he wouldn't be surprised if Ontario Premier Doug Ford was speaking to his nephew, Michael, about making the jump to the mayor's seat.

The younger Ford was elected as a member of provincial Parliament last June and appointed minister of citizenship and multiculturalism by his premier uncle, prompting allegations of nepotism.

The elder Ford defended his decision at the time by saying his nephew had years of experience serving as a school trustee and on Toronto city council.

Graefe said the premier has previously shown a clear interest in how Toronto is governed and the idea of having his nephew in the role following the recent enactment of “strong mayor” powers could be appealing.

Brad Bradford

Brad Bradford, councillor for Ward 19–Beaches–East York, has sat on council since 2018.

Bradford sits as the Chair of the Planning and Housing Committee, Vice Chair of Toronto and East York Community Council (TEYCC), and as member of the Toronto Arts Board and CreateTO Board.

He was endorsed by Tory in the 2022 municipal election.

On Sunday, Bradford said he hadn’t made a decision about a potential mayoral run yet, but “is continuing to talk to people of all walks of life.”

“It is not an easy decision to run for public office. It is a decision that holds tremendous opportunity to work for the betterment of one’s community,” he said in a written statement.

“My view is we need a Mayor who is seized by making this a more affordable, safer, and easier city to live in,” he said. “We need somebody who has the energy, determination and focus to tackle these challenges no matter what. Not with words but with action."

Joe Cressy

Also on Sunday, Joe Cressy, who sat on Toronto City Council from 2014 to 2022, said he will not be running for mayor anytime soon.

"While recent events have changed the political landscape, they haven't changed my desire to be a more active and present dad," Cressy said in the statement, posted to social media. "I couldn’t be the Mayor our city deserves while being the type of parent I want to be."

Last year I left politics to spend more time with my family. While recent events have changed the political landscape, they haven’t changed my desire to be a present dad.



I couldn’t be the Mayor our city deserves while being the type of parent I want to be.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/rwiCphQyvz — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) February 12, 2023

As per the City of Toronto Act, a byelection must take place within 60 days of the mayor's office being declared vacant. Until then, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie should act as interim mayor.

As of Sunday, the city clerk’s office had not yet received Tory’s formal resignation letter, and said it will advise on next steps and timeline when it does.

With files from CP24's Cristina Tenaglia and Joanna Lavoie, and The Canadian Press